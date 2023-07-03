Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted that Sunderland are extremely unlikely to be able to re-sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo this summer.

Despite an incredible first season back in the Championship in 2022/23 for Sunderland, it ended in disappointment with a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town.

Diallo spent the season with the Black Cats on loan from Man United, where he scored 14 goals and collected a further three assists in the league and inspired them in their promotion push.

The loan spell was seen as hugely successful for both the Ivorian and Man United, in terms of his development in the North East in that time.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Diallo's future is still open, and that Manchester United plan to make the final decision regarding his future in the next few weeks, whilst also explaining that if the Red Devils do plan to loan the 20-year-old winger out again, then Diallo's preference would be Sunderland once more.

His incredible temporary form may well have alerted Man United boss Erik ten Hag, who could look to integrate Diallo in his first-team squad next season and give him a chance during pre-season.

Despite that, a trio of clubs had emerged recently as wanting to take Diallo on another loan from Old Trafford, with West Ham United, Everton, and Burnley all reportedly keen, according to The Northern Echo.

What's the latest on a return to Sunderland for Amad Diallo?

Speaking to The Athletic, Speakman explained that Diallo is unlikely to move back to Sunderland this summer, He outlined that a player of his quality should be playing in an elite European league next season.

Speakman said: "I’m so happy Amad sat in here at the end of the season with me and Tony and had a vibrant smile on his face. He loved it. Naturally, that’s what we want.

"Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don’t think so. He should be playing in tier one, in England, La Liga, Bundesliga, wherever. That’s the level of player he is.

"The staff here, the players and supporters have helped him get back on that journey and hopefully that will attract more players to want to come to Sunderland."

What has Speakman said about Sunderland's future?

Tony Mowbray will be hoping that Sunderland can go one better this season

Speakman believes the future is bright despite the likelihood that they will miss out on Diallo, he added: "I don’t think there are many clubs in the country as powerful as Sunderland.

"I don’t say that with arrogance, it’s just that everyone knows what Sunderland is and we have reached a point where we are starting to tell that story with a certain pride, which is important for people within the club and the city.

"That factor — ‘the power of Sunderland’ if you like, the home support, the away support, the vibrancy — it has an impact on the owner, on the sporting director, on the coach, the players and staff. Everyone wants to be part of that. It’s a powerful commodity. I can count loads of matches at the Stadium of Light that have been special. Kyril’s the same.

"It’s exciting."

How big of a blow to Sunderland is missing out on Diallo?

Of course, Mowbray and Sunderland should be attempting to reunite with Diallo, given how good he was last season for the Black Cats.

However, perhaps Diallo is too good for the second tier next season. Potential and development is not linear, but you would expect him to take another step forward in terms of his improvement next season.

It's a blow, but many Sunderland fans will have learnt not to panic with Speakman and co. in charge of the club, knowing that they will still sign quality additions, such has been the consistency of their signings in the last few years.