Fresh Alex Mowatt transfer update emerges in wake of Barnsley & Millwall speculation

Barnsley have received now fresh offers for skipper Alex Mowatt in the last couple of days, with interest from Millwall reportedly cooling.

Mowatt has been at the heart of Barnsley positive season in the Championship, with the Tykes sitting pretty in the top-half of the table under Valerien Ismael.

The 25-year-old has made 24 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring twice and registering a further five assists.

Think you’re a big Barnsley fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18 What year were the Tykes founded? 1877 1887 1897 1907

Nevertheless, there’s plenty of speculation surrounding Mowatt’s future given the midfielder’s precarious contract situation at Oakwell.

Millwall are said to be one Championship club interested in signing him, but that interest has cooled.

As per Doug O’Kane from the Barnsley Chronicle, the interest from Millwall has cooled and Barnsley have received no new bids for their skipper’s service in the last few days, despite knocking back an approach earlier in the season.

I'm told no new bids in the last few days for any of Barnsley's players, including captain Alex Mowatt. The Reds rejected an approach for him earlier in the window. Millwall interest understood to have cooled. No update on his contract but Ismael will be asked about it tomorrow. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) January 20, 2021

Mowatt got through another 90 minutes last night for the Tykes, but was unable to inspire Ismael’s side to a win over Watford.

Troy Deeney’s first-half penalty was enough to secure Watford a 1-0 victory as they strengthen their grip on a place in the Championship’s promotion race.

As for Barnsley, they sit 10th in the table having collected 34 points so far this season.

The Verdict

There’s always going to be speculation surrounding Mowatt given his form and contract situation.

However, as things stand, it is good news for Barnsley.

Mowatt is a key part of their side, their captain and a big reason why they are where they are in the Championship table.

Ismael will have a desire to retain the 25-year-old this month one way or another.

Thoughts? Let us know!