Fresh Alex Mowatt details emerge as West Brom move draws a step closer

Barnsley have revealed that Alex Mowatt was offered the most ‘lucrative deal’ in the club’s history, but it hasn’t been enough to keep him at Oakwell amid West Brom’s emerging interest in a free transfer.

Mowatt has been with Barnsley since arriving from Leeds United in 2017, with the midfielder going on to captain the club and make 162 appearances.

Last year, he was Valerien Ismael’s captain as Barnsley crashed into the Championship’s play-off places against the odds, but he looks set to follow his former head coach out of Oakwell and to West Brom.

Ismael’s move to the Hawthorns was announced last week, with John Percy since revealing that he plans on making Mowatt his first signing when his deal expired at Oakwell on July 1st.

As expected, a Barnsley statement has emerged on July 1st, confirming Mowatt’s exit: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that captain, Alex Mowatt has now left Oakwell upon the conclusion of his contract.

“The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Reds in January of 2017 from local rivals Leeds United and across the past four years went on to make 162 appearances, scoring 20 times in all competitions.

“A key player in each of the last three seasons, a regular under three separate head coaches, Alex’s efforts were exemplary and the Club entered discussions over an extension to his contract at the earliest juncture.

“Despite the most lucrative deal ever offered to a Reds player, Mowatt has decided against extending his Oakwell career.

“The Club would like to thank Alex Mowatt for his dedication and professional attitude, particularly as captain over the last two seasons and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Mowatt is now free to link up with West Brom, who are stepping back into the Championship after a single season in the Premier League.

Ismael is taking over from Sam Allardyce, looking to offer an instant response to that relegation.

The Verdict

The moment Ismael moved from Barnsley to West Brom, you wondered whether Mowatt was about to follow.

He was crucial for Ismael last season at Barnsley, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists, leading the Tykes magnificently into the play-off places.

West Brom’s squad needs a little bit of tinkering this summer and if Mowatt moves there (as he is now expected to do), he’s going to improve the squad and offer plenty of Championship experience.

The fact Barnsley made such an offer tells you exactly how much talent Mowatt has.

To get a player like that on a free transfer will potentially be a real coup for the Baggies.

