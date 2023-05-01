Upon making the call to appoint Kieran McKenna as their manager in December 2021, Ipswich Town were in need of some inspiration following an underwhelming start to this particular campaign under the guidance of Paul Cook.

While the Tractor Boys were unable to force their way into the play-offs last year, they did show some real signs of promise in League One.

A successful summer of transfer business followed as Ipswich managed to draft in the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Leif Davis, Greg Leigh and Dominic Ball.

With his side in contention for automatic promotion, McKenna decided to strengthen his squad once again following the turn of the year.

As well as splashing the cash on Nathan Broadhead and signing George Hirst on loan from Leicester City, the Blues boss also opted to add to his options in the heart of midfield.

After a short spell with Middlesbrough, Massimo Luongo secured a return to Portman Road as he joined Ipswich on a free transfer.

All three of these January signings went on to play a significant role in the club's successful push for promotion.

Broadhead has provided 14 direct goal contributions in 18 league appearances while Hirst has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions at this level.

As for Luongo, he has formed a fruitful partnership in the heart of midfield alongside Sam Morsy.

The midfielder grabbed his second goal of the term in last Saturday's 6-0 victory over Exeter City which confirmed Ipswich's return to the Championship.

Having achieved his target of promotion, McKenna's focus will soon switch to resolving the futures of some of the current members of Ipswich's squad.

When does Massimo Luongo's contract at Ipswich Town expire?

Luongo is one of a number of players who are facing an uncertain future at Ipswich.

The midfielder's existing deal is set to reach a crescendo at the end of June.

If fresh terms cannot be agreed, the Australia international will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Why should Ipswich be looking to retain Massimo Luongo's services?

Offering Luongo a new contract simply has to be at the top of McKenna's agenda as the midfielder has illustrated during the second half of the term that he is still capable of making a difference in the Football League.

In the 14 league games that he has participated in, Luongo has made 2.6 tackles and 42.1 passes per game while he has also won 1.6 aerial duels per fixture.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.26 in League One, which has only been bettered by two of his team-mates over the course of the season (Davis and Broadhead), Luongo has surely done more than enough to earn a new deal.

McKenna will not need to be concerned about whether Luongo will take time to adjust to the Championship.

The midfielder has made 193 appearances at this level in his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to achieve success in the second-tier.

By replicating the outstanding performance levels that he has produced for Ipswich in recent months during the upcoming campaign, Luongo could potentially help his side consolidate a place in the Championship.