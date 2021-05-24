Fresh AFC Bournemouth update emerges regarding Jonathan Woodgate

AFC Bournemouth are set to replace Jonathan Woodgate after failing to win promotion this season, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries failed to join Norwich and Watford in sealing an immediate return to the Premier League this term, missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

Bournemouth took a 1-0 lead into their second leg clash with Brentford, but lost 3-2 on aggregate despite taking a 1-0 lead on the day following Arnaut Danjuma’s strike.

Goals from Ivan Toney, Vitaly Janelt and Marcus Forss secured an excellent turnaround for the Bees, who will now face Swansea City in the final at Wembley.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth are now set to move on from Woodgate and replace the 41-year-old heading into next season’s Championship campaign.

Woodgate was appointed as Head Coach in February on a deal until the end of the season, following Jason Tindall’s departure.

He was named Championship Manager of the Month for April after yielding six wins from seven games, and has won 13 out of 23 games at the helm.

The Verdict

I think this is probably the right decision going forward.

Woodgate has done well in terms of steering the ship following Jason Tindall’s exit, and he has got the best out of their key players.

But his lack of experience probably showed in the second leg, and it is probably right to bring in a better fit who can get their own squad together ahead of next season.

Woodgate will be disappointed after failing to guide them to promotion, but has a decent win record in charge and that should leave him feeling optimistic as he prepares for a new chapter.