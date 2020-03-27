Fresh accusations emerge against Southall amid ongoing Charlton crisis

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Charlton Athletic’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has shared more claims regarding the conduct of the club’s former chairman Matt Southall.

Nimer and Southall clashed publicly in an online spat a couple of weeks ago now, where the former accused Southall of misspending the club’s funds.

Southall bit back, however, blaming any issues on Nimer’s failure to provide his promised funds after East Street Investments bought the club from Roland Duchatelet in early January.

Nimer has been determined to keep the fans on his side throughout the lockdown and it has been working, although Southall’s spats with popular club figures certainly has not helped his own case as well.

Now, more claims have emerged, stating that Southall tried to pass off personal debts owed to businessman and former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, onto the club.

Writing on his personal Instagram account, Nimer said: “During his last days at the club, Southall tried to move a 1.25 million debt that he personally owed to one of L. Bassini’s companies to the Club.

“I just want to say that neither Charlton Athletic nor East Street Investments owe any money to this person, but this clearly shows that the liabilities created by Southall go far beyond some Range Rovers.

“We will keep the vultures away, rest assured.”

With football now suspended until the end of April at the earliest, Charlton fans have been able to focus their attention on this ensuing off-field saga.

Prior to the season stoppage, Lee Bowyer’s side had just creeped into the relegation zone after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at The Valley.

The verdict

Nimer’s constant pandering to fans on Instagram is getting rather tiresome now and is beginning to look more and more inauthentic with each post.

We all know that Southall acted appallingly during his time. But he is now gone. Nimer cannot, therefore, keep bringing him up and blaming him just to score easy points with the fans.

Action is needed. Finances need to be proven and money invested. Until that is done, the businessman would be best placed not commenting on the situation in my opinion.