French side looking to strike transfer deal with Watford

Marseille are hoping to strike a deal with Watford over attacker Luis Suarez with talks ongoing but no agreement reached as yet, as per the Watford Observer.

The attacker is back at Vicarage Road after a loan spell last season with Real Zaragoza that proved massively successful.

He scored 19 goals in 38 games, a hit-rate of one in two, and that has got a number of sides sitting up and taking an interest in him.

Indeed, it would appear French side Marseille are particularly keen with the report revealing that talks are underway between them and Watford, though no agreement is on the horizon just yet.

Watford, in fact, would like to keep the striker after last season’s exploits over in Spain as they look to get back into the Premier League but whether they can manage that or not remains to be seen.

The Verdict

Suarez is a player that we haven’t see much of so far in a Watford shirt but this season could perhaps be the one where he really shows what he can do after an impressive loan last year.

However, with that said, it is obvious that clubs are interested in signing him this window so we’ll just have to see what the next few weeks bring in this story.