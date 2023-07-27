Highlights Lyon has shown interest in Duje Caleta-Car, prompting speculation about his future at Southampton following their relegation.

Caleta-Car has struggled to secure a regular place in Southampton's first team, making only nine league starts.

Southampton may be open to selling Caleta-Car and using the funds to reinvest in the squad, as they have already identified a potential replacement in Mason Holgate.

French side Lyon have enquired about the availability of Duje Caleta-Car as they weigh up a potential move this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Croatian has attracted interest from the Ligue 1 side just a year after joining the Saints.

The 26-year-old was signed for £8 million from Marseille, but was unable to cement his place in the first team squad last season.

This has led to speculation over his future, especially following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

Does Duje Caleta-Car have a future at Southampton?

The defender made just nine league starts for the team since joining the club, featuring a further four times off the bench.

He made just six appearances in the league for the team following the side’s return to action from the World Cup, quickly falling down the pecking order after Ralph Hassenhuttl’s departure as manager.

Caleta-Car has a contract until the summer of 2026, but Southampton could be open to a sale having already identified a potential replacement for him in the squad.

Russell Martin has taken a liking to the possibility of signing Mason Holgate from Everton should the Croatian depart this summer.

Holgate has found himself down the pecking order at Goodison Park, making just eight appearances in the league last year.

Caleta-Car’s departure would open up a space in the squad for Holgate, which would allow him to seek greater playing time away from the Toffees.

This means his exit from St. Mary’s could well be on the cards with a month still remaining in the window.

How has Southampton’s transfer window gone so far?

Southampton have already been active in bringing players into the squad prior to the campaign beginning next week.

The likes of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning have arrived as fresh faces as Martin looks to build a team capable of competing for promotion.

However, a number of first team players have been linked with moves away from the club, so expect plenty of further activity surrounding the south coast side between now and 1 September.

Meanwhile, the Championship campaign gets underway on 4 August with a clash away to Hillsborough to face the newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

Martin will be aiming to have his side ready in time for the evening kick-off, but the distraction of such intense transfer speculation surrounding the team could prove an issue.

Should Southampton cash-in on interest in Duje Caleta-Car?

Caleta-Car has fallen down the pecking order at Southampton, so it makes a lot of sense for them to already be planning for life without him.

Holgate has had serious injury issues in the past, meaning there could be some concern in making a move for him.

But Southampton should focus first on selling the Croatian, who could earn the club up to £5 or 6 million.

Reinvesting that money back into the squad will be important.

But Southampton are still in a comfortable position financially, so it will be interesting to see how busy their activity in the market gets over the coming weeks, with big-money deals expected for a number of other members of the squad.