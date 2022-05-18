French club join Rangers and Norwich City in transfer battle for West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre has seen another club join the race for his signature this summer, with French outfit FC Metz believed to be keen on a deal for the Ivorian, according to Footmercato.

According to BirminghamLive, the 25-year-old is destined for the exit door at The Hawthorns this summer, having not made a single appearance under Steve Bruce since his appointment in February.

Kipre did play 14 times under Valerien Ismael earlier in the 2021-22 Championship season, but after going unfancied by the Baggies’ most recent appointment, all signs point towards his departure.

Norwich City, who will be West Brom’s league rivals next season, and Europa League finalists Rangers have both been linked with a swoop for the towering centre-back, but now Metz have apparently entered the reckoning.

Despite suffering relegation to France’s second tier for the 2022-23 campaign, Metz are believed to have made an enquiry over Kipre’s availability, with a view to striking a deal for his services.

Any deal for Kipre though will likely require a transfer fee, with the Paris-born defender still contracted until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

Despite having Championship experience with Wigan Athletic, it’s never quite worked out at West Brom for Kipre.

It appears that he was brought in as a squad player on the cheap due to Wigan’s financial situation at the time and he wasn’t given a chance until Valerien Ismael came in.

And once the Frenchman had departed from his role as head coach, Kipre’s chances of success at the Baggies were gone and it looks like Bruce will have more-than enough players to feature at centre-back next season.

A Championship team could be picking up a decent player in Kipre should they go in for him, but there’s every chance that he may fancy a return to the country of his birth in France.