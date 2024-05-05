Coventry City full-back Jay Dasilva is attracting interest from the Bundesliga ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Dasilva is being watched by Freiburg - who currently sit seventh in the standings of the German top flight - following the end of the Championship season.

The 26-year-old was a regular presence in Mark Robins’ side this year, featuring 37 times in the second tier, which included 25 starts.

Dasilva signed for the Sky Blues last summer as a free agent following his departure from Bristol City.

He helped Coventry reach the FA Cup semi-final, as well as earn a ninth place finish in the Championship table.

Jay Dasilva's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.00 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.01 Shots 0.27 Assists 0.12 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.18 Shot-creating actions 3.17

Coventry City left-back Jay Dasilva being monitored by Freiburg

Dasilva has been playing in the Championship since 2018, having initially joined Bristol City on loan from Chelsea.

The defender came through the ranks of the Blues’ academy system, before making the permanent switch to the Robins in 2019.

The former England U21 international signed for the Sky Blues in 2023 after departing Bristol City at the end of that campaign.

He has performed well for Robins’ team this year as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place, and this has led to Freiburg sending their top scout Tobias Gies to watch his recent performances.

It remains to be seen if their interest is concrete enough to make an official offer, with it still being early days in the summer market.

The Bundesliga outfit still has two games to play before the end of their top flight season, with the team still competing for European qualification.

It is unclear whether Coventry would be open to a sale, or at what price they could be convinced to cash in on the full-back.

Dasilva has a contract with the Championship side until the summer of 2027, giving the second tier club a strong negotiating position as they have no immediate need to sell.

Coventry City have suffered Championship disappointment

Coventry narrowly missed out on a second consecutive top six finish in the Championship.

Robins’ side finished fifth in the standings last year, but were only good enough for ninth in 2024.

A 2-1 defeat on the final day of the campaign meant the Sky Blues finished nine points adrift of sixth-placed Norwich City.

Robins’ side reached the play-off final last year, but were defeated by Luton Town in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

Coventry will now be preparing for the summer transfer window ahead of August’s return to league action.

Coventry City should set a high asking price for Jay Dasilva amid Freiburg interest

Given the length of time remaining on Dasilva’s contract, as well as how useful an addition to the side he proved this year, Coventry should be looking for £5 or so million to be open to a sale.

It remains to be seen whether Freiburg would be willing to spend that kind of money, and it may depend on their qualification for Europe.

A move to Germany would be an interesting opportunity, and one Dasilva may find exciting if it means competing in the Europa or Conference League next year.

Any figure in the region of £5 million would be a very good profit for Coventry as they signed Dasilva for nothing just 12 months ago, although whether an offer like that would come in is not a certainty at all.