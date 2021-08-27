Freeman starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Luton

Sheffield United are looking to finally kickstart their Championship season when they travel to Kenilworth Road this weekend to take on Luton Town.

The Blades have had a torrid start to their league campaign after relegation from the Premier League, picking up a solitary point from four matches and the latest match was a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town.

But a cup victory over Derby County in midweek may assist the club in turning a corner when it comes to league matches, with Billy Sharp once again on the scoresheet for United.

How is Slavisa Jokanovic going to line-up against Luton though tomorrow? Let’s take a look and see what he may go with.

The familiar wing-back system returned against the Terriers last Saturday with a new name down the left, with Rhys Norrington-Davies making his league debut having featured for Luton Town and Stoke City last season on loan.

He’s set to get the nod again and there also may be a recall for Luke Freeman, who netted in the cup win against Derby in midweek and he could replace John Fleck in Jokanovic’s line-up.

The biggest dilemma the Serb has is at the top end of the pitch, with five strikers to choose from and only one of them really firing.

The veteran of the bunch in Sharp scored yet again against the Rams and he must be in-line to take a place away from either Oli McBurnie or Rhian Brewster, with it more likely to be the latter so Sharp can have a big man, little man strike partnership to work with.