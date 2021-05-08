‘Freed’ – Many Preston North End fans react as player makes surprise start

Preston North End will look to end the season with four successive wins as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Lilywhites have really picked up under interim boss Frankie McAvoy, winning their last three games on the spin.

They travel to the East Midlands full of confidence, then, with McAvoy looking to end the season on a high and maybe give the owners a decision to make regarding his future.

McAvoy has named two changes to the side which beat Barnsley by two goals to nil at Deepdale last time out.

Those changes see Tom Bayliss and Scott Sinclair come into the side, with Tom Barkhuizen and Ben Whiteman dropping out.

Bayliss has struggled for regular game time this season, playing only two minutes of football in the last two games. The midfielder has made only one league start this season, too…

Here, we take a look at Preston fans’ reactions to the team news…

Bayliss starting and Sinclair is back (hopefully to rediscover his earlier in the season form). Can’t complain at that — Sam (@SamYate53375140) May 8, 2021

Wow they've found Bayliss? — Tom 🇹🇻 🇰🇮 🇸🇨 🇬🇲 🇧🇿 (@eternaljimmies) May 8, 2021

Bayliss starts ! — Dom (@dom_33) May 8, 2021

Big day for Bayliss #pnefc — Tony Paley (@tonypaley) May 8, 2021

Bayliss ? Freed mate 🤩 — matty 🌹 (@matty_pnefc) May 8, 2021