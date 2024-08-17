Highlights Wrexham AFC has made several new signings this summer to strengthen the squad for League One competition.

Wrexham AFC have enjoyed a fruitful summer in the transfer market after bringing in seven new faces.

Phil Parkinson has been busy bolstering his squad after letting go of several players who played a key part in the club's back-to-back promotions, including Ben Tozer, Aaron Hayden and Luke Young.

The Red Dragons manager has so far brought in goalkeepers Arthur Okonkwo and Callum Burton, defenders Lewis Brunt and Dan Scarr, wing-back Seb Revan and midfielders Ollie Rathbone and George Dobson.

However, Wrexham have yet to boost their attacking options as they look to challenge for promotion from League One.

Earlier this week, Parkinson admitted he was still looking to make more signings.

Speaking to local newspaper The Leader, he said: "I don't think we are a million miles off in terms of the numbers where we want to be.

"Obviously we are always looking if we can add a player or two of quality."

Here Football League World looks at two free agents that Parkinson should consider as the transfer window draws to a close.

Danny Mandroui

One man who could prove to be a bargain addition is attacking midfielder Danny Mandroiu, who left Lincoln City earlier this summer.

Danny Mandroiu's Lincoln City career - July 2022 to June 2024 (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 65 15 10 13 2

Parkinson has already tried to sign a player in a similar mould during the current window in Luton Town's John McAtee, as per HITC.

However, he ultimately decided to join Wrexham's League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Irishman Mandroiu would represent a cheaper option than McAtee, who joined the Trotters for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old was allowed to leave the Imps after his contract ended on June 30th.

The midfielder originally joined the club from Shamrock Rovers in 2022, and quickly became a first team regular during his maiden campaign.

That continued into last season, when his attacking abilities were clear to see, chipping in with eight goals and five assists in the third tier.

The one area where Mandroiu let himself down was with his disciplinary record, receiving two red cards last term.

Despite his indiscretions, he could be a gamble worth taking on a free transfer given Wrexham's considerable outlay this summer, which saw them break their transfer fee record to secure the signature of Rathbone from Rotherham United.

One club reported to be looking at Mandroiu is Blackpool, as per The Gazette.

However, Tangerines boss Neil Critchley revealed this week there had been no further progress in his bid to entice the midfielder to Bloomfield Road.

Aaron Connolly

Wrexham have been linked with a number of different strikers during the close season.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith is the most recent target the Red Dragons are reported to be pursuing, as per Football Insider.

While the 32-year-old only has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough, he's another player who is unlikely to come cheap.

With Parkinson seemingly keen on bringing in a new number nine, another option he should consider is Aaron Connolly.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene with Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019-20, when he scored two goals against Tottenham Hotspur in his first Premier League start.

While he failed to deliver on that early promise and later moved on, the Republic of Ireland striker scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Hull City in the Championship last season.

It could have been more but for injuries, including one which saw him sidelined for around a month after a horror challenge by Norwich City keeper Angus Gunn in January this year.

Connolly was released by the Tigers in May following the sacking of manager Liam Rosenoir.

However, he still has time on his side and the battling striker has many of the attributes Parkinson is looking for to partner the likes of Paul Mullin and Jack Marriott up front.

With that in mind, he's another free agent the Wrexham boss should definitely consider looking at.