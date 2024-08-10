Highlights Survival remains Plymouth Argyle's top priority this season, with a focus on comfortable progress and promising additions.

Survival will once again be the primary goal for Plymouth Argyle this season, as Wayne Rooney looks to firmly establish the Pilgrims as a Championship side.

Last season, they narrowly secured safety on the final day, with Joe Edwards' crucial 40th-minute header clinching a victory over play-off contenders Hull City, while condemning Birmingham to relegation.

This year, Plymouth will be aiming for a more comfortable conclusion to their campaign then, and they've made some promising additions to bolster their chances. Notably, Darko Gyabi and Nathanael Ogbeta have joined the squad, who will both be eager to prove themselves at this level.

Plymouth Argyle Transfer Business so far (8th August) Player Position Signed From Kornél Szűcs Centre-Back Kecskeméti TE Victor Pálsson Centre-Back Free Transfer Nathanael Ogbeta Left-Back Free Transfer Darko Gyabi Central Midfield Leeds United (Loan) Ibrahim Cissoko Left-Winger Toulouse (Loan) Muhamed Tijani Striker Slavia Prague (Loan)

Despite these additions, Rooney may still be looking to bolster his squad and tapping into the free-agent market may be a sensible idea.

Currently, there is a whole host of Championship level talent waiting to be snapped up, and Argyle should be making moves to sign some of those players.

So, at Football League World, we have detailed two free agents who could represent a real bargain for the Pilgrims.

Aaron Connoly

Aaron Connolly would have been more expectant of a prosperous career when he broke onto the scene in 2019-20 for Brighton and Hove Albion.

A double against Tottenham Hotspur early on in that season cemented him as a bright talent. Unfortunately, since then, it hasn't quite gone to plan, with a permanent move to Hull last season not working out. Despite scoring eight goals in 28 Championship games, he was released and is now in search of the next chapter of his career.

This is where Plymouth should come in and offer suitable terms for the striker. He would likely be one of the highest-paid players at the club, but with no transfer fee involved, the Pilgrims could afford to pay him slightly over their average.

Additionally, at 24-years-old, he not only represents a player who has Championship experience, but he could also hold a future transfer fee if he performs well.

Despite Ryan Hardie's excellence last season, it still remains to be seen whether he will be a consistent goalscorer in the second-tier. For this reason, continuing to bolster these ranks is not a bad option, and it would leave their attacking force in a strong position.

Whilst it is an ambitious move, Connolly may be at the point where he is desperate for a club, so snapping him up as soon as possible would represent good business for Rooney's side.

Marko Marosi

At the other end of the scale, an attempted move for goalkeeper Marko Marosi would represent a sensible piece of business for Argyle.

The 30-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Shrewsbury Town in League One, where he established himself as a key player with over 100 appearances.

Last season was a particular standout, as he was voted Player's Player of the Season, after almost single-handedly keeping Salop afloat in the third-tier.

Despite being offered a contract, the Slovakian opted to leave the club and has been searching for a move since. Interest has arrived from several clubs, but he is still yet to sign anywhere and, for that reason, Plymouth should be making him an offer.

With the current number one, Michael Cooper, potentially on the move, pursuing Marosi only makes sense if Cooper departs the club. This would leave them with just Conor Hazard in goal, and he will need competition to ensure he performs to the best of his ability.

Additionally, the 30-year-old's experience in both the third and second-tier could be crucial for a young Plymouth squad, who are still looking to make a name for themselves.

In all, this deal would be relatively low-risk and represent a smart piece of business for the Pilgrims.