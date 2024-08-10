Highlights Even though Norwich City is light on goals, two potential bargain deals could add firepower to the squad.

Young striker Divin Mubama presents a low-cost risk but also offers the potential for a substantial profit for the Canaries.

Leonardo Lopes, experienced in the Championship, could step in to fill the midfield gap left by the departure of Gabriel Sara.

The transfer window often gets fans excited for the marquee signings that could walk through the door, but often it is the shrewd, cheaper deals that find the most success.

Norwich City managed to bag themselves a play-off place last term but came unstuck in the semi-final second leg against Leeds United. They will, therefore, want to be battling near the top of the table once more.

It will be a tough test against a strong Championship field, especially in light of the headline departure of Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray.

Luckily for the Canaries, there is still time to get deals over the line. Here are two bargain deals that may be worth a look...

Divin Mubama

Following the departure of Sara, last season's chief assist provider and second-top goalscorer, plus the likely switch away for striker Adam Idah, the Canaries could use some more firepower.

Young striker Divin Mubama was recently released by Premier League side West Ham United and could be a low-cost option to pick up some of the slack.

Mubama is yet to put his stamp on senior football, but comes with a very strong record from youth football. He is now in search of a senior stage to prove himself on, and Carrow Road could be the ideal landing spot.

Such is his talent and potential, there has been keen interest from fellow Championship side Sunderland and, in Ligue 1, from Lyon, but there has been little in the way of an update since last month.

Mubama for West Ham, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists West Ham U18 57 40 5 West Ham U21 34 18 2 West Ham 18 1 1

If talks have stalled, then Norwich could use this opportunity to swoop in and get a quick deal done. His lack of senior experience makes this a slight risk, but that is reduced by not needing to spend on transfer fees. The potential upside is that he hits the ground running this season and contributes some goals, but also that he could kick on with the Canaries and make them a substantial profit.

There's no doubt that Sargeant, top scorer last season with 16 goals, will head into the new campaign as the main man leading the line, and Ashley Barnes will add some much-needed experience, but it still feels like Norwich are a bit light on goals without Sara.

If Norwich don't want to spend the proceeds of the Sara deal up front, then Mubama pushing for starts and goals would be a useful, and cheap, weapon to deploy throughout the season to make up some of the shortfall.

Leonardo Lopes

If Campbell could come in and replace some of the goals lost in Sara's transfer, then Leonardo Lopes may be useful to fill the gap he's left in midfield.

The 25-year-old has recently been released by Belgian side Cercle Brugge but has previous Championship experience with a full season at Hull City in the 2019/20 season.

He can play in both advanced and deeper roles in midfield, much like Sara, and did chip in with two goals and three assists in his season with Hull.

While that's no match for the output delivered by the departed Brazilian, finding an exact replacement will be an extremely difficult task, especially as part of a cut-price deal.

Championship clubs had clocked on to his upcoming transfer situation back in January, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09:18, 10 January 2024), with a number of second-tier sides reportedly interested.

A move back to the English pyramid would likely be of interest to Lopes, and he would fill an important squad vacancy at Carrow Road.