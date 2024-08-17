Highlights Northampton must capitalise on the free agent market for quality additions amidst competitive League One.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, a physical forward with scoring ability, could offer a unique option for Brady's squad.

Connor Wickham, an experienced striker without a club, may provide a valuable short-term solution for Northampton's needs.

League One is more competitive than ever and Northampton Town must stretch their budget effectively if they are to survive again this season.

Despite comfortably staying in the third tier last season, Northampton will already be looking over their shoulder as the competition hots up in League One yet again.

Jon Brady has made ten additions to his squad already but will be looking to the free agent market as ever for options to bolster his squad ahead of what may be a grueling season.

As the summer comes to a close and the season gets underway, the most obvious options may have moved elsewhere but Northampton have proven before that there are still fantastic deals to be made.

Last season, Brady snapped up defender Jordan Willis as late as October. Willis went on to play more than his part in Town's survival and signed a two-year extension over the summer. Cobblers also raised eyebrows with the acquisition of free-agent Tariqe Fosu, on a one-year deal, last week.

Utilising the free agent market is crucial in Cobblers' recruitment. Bargain deals with players desperate for clubs help to stretch their budget even further as they look to compete against clubs with more resources.

Here, Football League World takes a close look at a couple of options Brady could consider.

Fejiri Okenabirhie

Despite signing three strikers already this summer, in the form of James Wilson, Callum Morton and Tom Eaves, Northampton are still relatively light up top having operated a complete overhaul to their forward department.

Danny Hylton departed the club at the end of his contract and Louis Appere turned down a new deal while Tyreece Simpson and Kieron Bowie's loan deals came to an end.

Four forwards left the club and while Brady's has since brought in three new recruits to date, an injury to Eaves has left Cobblers with Morton and Wilson as the only natural strikers among the senior rank.

Fejiri Okenabirhie is a free agent after leaving third-tier rivals Cambridge United, scoring nine goals in all competitions last time out, and could provide Brady with a unique option he doesn't currently possess.

Fejiri Okenabirhie in all competitions last season via TransferMarkt Matches Goals Assists League One 21 5 2 FA Cup 2 2 0 EFL Trophy 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 2 0

Okenabirhie stands at 5ft 10ins but is a physical presence, his pace and power enable him to press from the front as well as run in behind, a profile Brady has previously signed and similar to the departed Appere.

The 28-year-old started last season in fine nick for the U's, scoring four in five, but an injury during the Christmas period disrupted his campaign. If Brady could get the Nigerian fit and firing he would be a quality addition on a contract until the end of the season.

Connor Wickham

Northampton would likely have been on the lookout for another striker before Eaves' injury concern but may well be in the market for two in the wake of the news.

A familiar name, former Premier League striker Connor Wickham is still without a club after leaving Charlton Athletic after a short spell last season and despite struggling to make his mark last term, found good form in League One in a poor Forest Green side the season prior.

Wickham's FGR form earned him a move to Championship Cardiff City, proving that he still has suitors despite a rocky couple of years.

While Wickham's recent record doesn't match that of his younger years, the 31-year-old offers more experience for Brady, who has turned to more experienced options this summer, in the form of Cameron McGeehan, Jack Baldwin, Wilson, Eaves, and Fosu.

Being 6ft 3ins the former Sunderland and Palace frontman provides a presence up top that Town lack while Eaves is not available and with concern over his condition Wickham could provide a superb stop-gap option on a short-term deal.