Middlesbrough have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window so far, with strong additions being made and key players being retained.

Boro have strengthened their squad with the likes of Luke Ayling, Delano Burgzorg and Aidan Morris, as well as highly-rated teenage defender Harley Hunt from Swindon Town.

With just a matter of weeks to go before the summer window slams shut at the end of the month, Michael Carrick will still be looking for ways to improve his squad right up to the August 30 deadline.

But whilst clubs battle with one another to make big money splashes, could head of football Kieran Scott and his savvy recruitment team dip into the free agent pool in search of one or two potential bargains?

Football League World takes a look at two possible free agent signings Middlesbrough might consider making.

Thomas Ouwejan

Middlesbrough have been handed a blow at the left-back position, with Alex Bangura confirmed to have undergone an operation on his Achilles, which will keep him sidelined for some time.

That has seemingly forced Boro into action in the transfer market, as Lukas Engel is now left as Carrick's only senior option at that position, with academy graduate George McCormick as backup.

But the highly-rated McCormick is only 19, and has only just signed his first professional contract with the club this summer, meaning it would be a huge ask for him to step up should Engel miss any amount of time too.

Therefore, an addition at the left-back spot has become an unexpected priority for Middlesbrough, and former Schalke defender Thomas Ouwejan could fit the bill after being released this summer.

Ouwejan's career stats (all comps), per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Schalke 77 5 16 AZ Alkmaar 110 3 14 Udinese 15 0 2

At 27, the former Dutch youth international still has plenty of good years ahead of him, and is coming off the back of a 28-game 2. Bundesliga (Germany's second division) season that saw him score two goals, whilst providing six assists.

A versatile player, Ouwejan can and has operated as a traditional left-back, a more advanced left wing-back, and even as a left midfielder, meaning he could play anywhere down the left flank that Carrick might need him to.

The importance of attacking full-backs in Carrick's system has been on display throughout his tenure as Middlesbrough head coach, with Ayling, Ryan Giles, Engel, Bangura and Luke Thomas all falling into that category.

Ouwejan's 55 chances created, 60 successful crosses and 85.7 percent dribble success all placed him in the top 95.8 percentile of 2. Bundesliga left-backs last season, whilst his 40 shots placed him in the top 94.4 percentile - per FotMob.

The Dutchman has played at the highest level of German, Italian and Dutch football, and would be a highly shrewd addition should Boro snap him up.

Saman Ghoddos

Like Ouwejan, another player who is extremely versatile and is available as a free agent is former Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos.

The Iranian international was released following the expiration of his contract this summer, bringing to an end a four-year affiliation with the Bees, that saw him play a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2020/21.

He would play 43 times in the Championship for the Bees that season, scoring three times whilst notching a further two assists. For the last three years of his Brentford career, he's been used as more of a utility player in the top-flight, but has proven his ability and value to the squad time and time again.

Indeed, Brentford even referred to him as their 'Swiss Army Knife' last season, after coming into the squad to plug multiple gaps in Thomas Frank's side, making 19 Premier League appearances last term.

Newly promoted Southampton have been strongly linked with the 30-year-old this summer, but if Middlesbrough were to move quickly, they could tie up a deal for him.

Adding Ghoddos' versatility and quality would represent an excellent piece of business by Boro, as they look to avoid a repeat of last season's injury crisis which cost Carrick's side dearly as they struggled with a lack of strength in depth.

Capable of playing in either full-back role, in the centre of midfield and out on the wing, the Iranian would be a player that could do a job for his manager wherever he's asked to play, and would provide a starting quality player in multiple positions.