‘Free Murphy’ – These Preston North End fans react as line-up for Stoke clash emerges

Preston North End extended their unbeaten run in all competitions at the weekend to eight games but there was a sense of frustration coming away from St. Andrew’s with just a point.

The Lilywhites have not been defeated since losing their first three league matches of the campaign, with Frankie McAvoy making them extremely difficult to penetrate.

It was a hard-fought clean sheet against Birmingham City on Saturday which saw a bit of a non-event second half follow a first 45 minutes which saw a host of chances fall to both sides, with both Matija Sarkic and Daniel Iversen between the sticks in top form.

24 questions about some of Preston North End’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Which Italian club tried to buy Sir Tom Finney in 1952 from PNE? AC Milan Juventus Palermo Genoa

McAvoy hasn’t changed his starting line-up in the league for the previous five games, but with four draws in a row there is perhaps a need to freshen things up going into this clash at Deepdale with Stoke City.

He’s been forced into one change as Andrew Hughes suffered a toe injury in the draw with Birmingham – Ireland international Greg Cunningham has come in to replace the Welshman in what is the only alteration from the weekend which PNE fans have been reacting to.

4 draws in a row, just one enforced change 🧐 #pnefc https://t.co/h0bgOM60Z4 — mykiepainter (@mykopainto) September 28, 2021

how is maguire still starting — ً (@HarropRoIe) September 28, 2021

Why not freshen up, Murphy and McCann have got to start. — Carl (@CarlPNEFan) September 28, 2021

Mccan and Murphy changed the game on Saturday, why keep with this team? — Jack Dixon (@jackdixon3) September 28, 2021

Free Murphy 🙁 — Jamie (@jamiebaldwinnn) September 28, 2021

I don’t understand lol — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) September 28, 2021