‘Free Gordon’, ‘Surprised if we have a shot’ – These Preston North End fans react to line-up announcement v Derby

Two teams who are at the wrong end of the table clash at Deepdale this evening as Preston North End welcome Derby County to Deepdale.

Wayne Rooney’s side have been struggling recently, picking up just one win in their last 11 games and they’re coming off a losing trip to Lancashire on Friday after being defeated by Blackburn Rovers.

Rooney will be looking over his shoulder once again if the Rams are defeated here, with Rotherham United having three games on them as the Millers play tomorrow night against Middlesbrough and as of right now are just four points behind.

As for North End, a win tonight would almost certainly secure their Championship spot for next season, with things not quite going to plan since the turn of the year.

They lost their manager in Alex Neil in March and Frankie McAvoy is doing his best to steady the ship as interim head coach, with one win, two draws and a humbling 5-0 defeat to Brentford last week.

McAvoy has made just one change to the North End line-up from their goalless draw with Stoke City on Saturday, and it sees the return of Liam Lindsay who was ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

Dropping out is striker Emil Riis, which means that Tom Barkhuizen is likely shifting to a forward position as opposed to the wing-back role he has recently been utilised in.

There’s not a lot of happiness at the PNE line-up, which does look quite defensive for a home clash and there’s annoyance that the likes of Anthony Gordon aren’t getting a chance.

I thought McAvoy wanted to win games? This is more defensive than Alex Neil — luke (@fortsandvodka) April 20, 2021

What has Gordon gotta do — Joe 🃏 (@joeWh03) April 20, 2021

Be surprised if we have a shot with this team — Ian Cowell (@polish2016) April 20, 2021

How Barky keeps starting is absolutely beyond me he's been shocking for a while now and keeps his place no matter what 🤷‍♂️ — Adam Clitheroe (@adamakc1) April 20, 2021

Wtf. Lindsay is poor. Not impressed at all with McAvoy but the January signings apart from Evans, Iversen and Cunningham (when fit) have not impressed much — W23PNE (@kscott706) April 20, 2021

Quite defensive for this game — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) April 20, 2021

Don't know what to make of this team tbh barky up top is no go https://t.co/hBficygUt9 — ™ (@Mobatan_PNE) April 20, 2021

Going defensive against 21st in the league https://t.co/bqr9rz5EHI — Dan Kellett (@DanKellettPNE) April 20, 2021

Playing a side who are as poor as us at home and we go back to 1 front….. https://t.co/hrRTnZXyVA — Dom (@dom_33) April 20, 2021