After a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Watford had a very busy summer in the transfer market.

This mainly consisted of outgoings, with star players sold, and plenty moved on at the end of their contracts.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Joao Pedro

Brighton

Permanent (fee involved)

Ismaila Sarr

Marseille

Permanent (fee involved)

William Troost-Ekong

PAOK Salonika

Permanent

Joe Hungbo

FC Nuremberg

Permanent

Ignacio Pussetto

Huracan

Permanent

Britt Assombalonga

Antalyaspor

Permanent

Mario Gaspar

Elche

Permanent

Leandro Bacuna

FC Groningen

Permanent

Craig Cathcart

KV Kortrijk

Permanent

Maduka Okoye

Udinese

Permanent

Domingos Quina

Udinese

Permanent

Christian Kabasele

Udinese

Permanent

Samuel Kalu

Lausanne-Sport

Loan

Ashley Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday

Loan

Jorge Cabezas

New York

Loan

Joao Ferreira

Udinese

Loan

Kwadwo Baah

Burton Albion

Loan

Dan Gosling

Without Club

Permanent

Tom Cleverley

Retired

-

With so many outgoings, it may have been expected that there would be an equal number of arrivals, but this turned out not to be the case.

Indeed, with Watford boss Valerien Ismael preferring a slimmed down squad, the club brought in just six new faces this summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Mileta Rajovic

Kalmar FF

Permanent (fee involved)

Tom Ince

Reading FC

Permanent (fee involved)

Rhys Healey

Toulouse

Permanent

Jake Livermore

West Brom

Permanent

Jamal Lewis

Newcastle United

Loan

Giorgi Chakvetadze

KAA Gent

Loan

That, though, has left the Watford squad light in some areas.

With that said, here on FLW, we've been looking at free agents that could fit in at Championship sides currently.

With the best names in free agency long-snapped up, it was a task coming up with five names here, but we think some of the following names could potentially add at least emergency depth for the Hornets.

Steven Caulker

Steven Caulker spent the second half of last season at Wigan, making nine Championship appearances before leaving following their relegation.

Steven Caulker spent the second half of last season at Wigan, making nine Championship appearances before leaving following their relegation.

The 31-year-old could surely offer some depth at centre-back, even if he was not someone you'd want near the starting line up at this stage of his career.

Dan Gosling

Dan Gosling Watford

This could be a controversial one, but given he was released due to injury, Watford could potentially look at reuniting with Dan Gosling.

Gosling would not expect to play too many minutes at this stage of his career, and we know from interviews in the past the sort of character he is.

Watford are short of leaders and in the dressing room, he'd certainly be a welcomed addition.

It's not a forward-thinking deal, but on a short-term one until the end of the season could be okay.

Helder Costa

Helder Costa

Creating and scoring goals has been one issue faced by Watford so far this season.

To remedy this, they could potentially try and snap up free agent Helder Costa.

Costa was recently released by Leeds, and his previous record in the Championship suggests he could chip in with a few goals and assists.

Nemanja Jovic

Vicarage Road Watford

Whilst some names on this list are a bit underwhelming, Nemanja Jovic is genuinely an exciting potential free agent addition.

Jovic departed Partizan Belgrade this summer, and despite links to the Premier League and Celtic, remains clubless.

Watford may have to do some convincing, but that could be worth it, given that the 21-year-old must clearly have talent if linked to sides such as the above.

Josh Onomah

josh onomah

Last but not least, Josh Onomah is the last free agent on this list that could fit at Watford.

Having been at Preston last season, and on the comeback, Onomah has plenty to prove, and in that sense, fits the sort of signings Watford like to make.

The 26-year-old was previously very highly rated, so it could be a gamble worth taking for Watford, or indeed another club, soon.