Highlights

Despite the outgoings, Watford only brought in six new signings, resulting in a slimmed-down squad.

The squad is now lacking depth in certain areas, and the club could potentially consider signing free agents to provide emergency cover and add depth to the team.

After a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Watford had a very busy summer in the transfer market.

This mainly consisted of outgoings, with star players sold, and plenty moved on at the end of their contracts.

Watford - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joao Pedro Brighton Permanent (fee involved) Ismaila Sarr Marseille Permanent (fee involved) William Troost-Ekong PAOK Salonika Permanent Joe Hungbo FC Nuremberg Permanent Ignacio Pussetto Huracan Permanent Britt Assombalonga Antalyaspor Permanent Mario Gaspar Elche Permanent Leandro Bacuna FC Groningen Permanent Craig Cathcart KV Kortrijk Permanent Maduka Okoye Udinese Permanent Domingos Quina Udinese Permanent Christian Kabasele Udinese Permanent Samuel Kalu Lausanne-Sport Loan Ashley Fletcher Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jorge Cabezas New York Loan Joao Ferreira Udinese Loan Kwadwo Baah Burton Albion Loan Dan Gosling Without Club Permanent Tom Cleverley Retired -

With so many outgoings, it may have been expected that there would be an equal number of arrivals, but this turned out not to be the case.

Indeed, with Watford boss Valerien Ismael preferring a slimmed down squad, the club brought in just six new faces this summer.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent (fee involved) Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent (fee involved) Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

That, though, has left the Watford squad light in some areas.

With that said, here on FLW, we've been looking at free agents that could fit in at Championship sides currently.

With the best names in free agency long-snapped up, it was a task coming up with five names here, but we think some of the following names could potentially add at least emergency depth for the Hornets.

Steven Caulker

Steven Caulker spent the second half of last season at Wigan, making nine Championship appearances before leaving following their relegation.

The 31-year-old could surely offer some depth at centre-back, even if he was not someone you'd want near the starting line up at this stage of his career.

Dan Gosling

This could be a controversial one, but given he was released due to injury, Watford could potentially look at reuniting with Dan Gosling.

Gosling would not expect to play too many minutes at this stage of his career, and we know from interviews in the past the sort of character he is.

Watford are short of leaders and in the dressing room, he'd certainly be a welcomed addition.

It's not a forward-thinking deal, but on a short-term one until the end of the season could be okay.

Helder Costa

Creating and scoring goals has been one issue faced by Watford so far this season.

To remedy this, they could potentially try and snap up free agent Helder Costa.

Costa was recently released by Leeds, and his previous record in the Championship suggests he could chip in with a few goals and assists.

Nemanja Jovic

Whilst some names on this list are a bit underwhelming, Nemanja Jovic is genuinely an exciting potential free agent addition.

Jovic departed Partizan Belgrade this summer, and despite links to the Premier League and Celtic, remains clubless.

Watford may have to do some convincing, but that could be worth it, given that the 21-year-old must clearly have talent if linked to sides such as the above.

Josh Onomah

Last but not least, Josh Onomah is the last free agent on this list that could fit at Watford.

Having been at Preston last season, and on the comeback, Onomah has plenty to prove, and in that sense, fits the sort of signings Watford like to make.

The 26-year-old was previously very highly rated, so it could be a gamble worth taking for Watford, or indeed another club, soon.