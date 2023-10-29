Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's disappointing start to the season has left them in desperate need of reinforcements in defense, midfield, and attack. They should consider signing Liam Moore, Danny Rose, Stefan Johansen, Josh Onomah, Connor Wickham, and Andre Ayew.

It has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One via the play-offs last season, but former manager Darren Moore surprisingly left the club in June after a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement, but the Spaniard was sacked earlier this month after picking up just two points from his first 10 league games, the worst start to a season in the club's history.

Former RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and German national team coach Danny Rohl has been handed his first managerial role at Hillsborough, but the 34-year-old has suffered back-to-back defeats against Watford and Plymouth Argyle in his opening two games.

Wednesday remain bottom of the table and need a minor miracle already to stay up.

With his side struggling, Rohl could look to the free agent market to strengthen his squad, and we look at potential options the German could consider.

Liam Moore

Moore is a defender that the Owls could consider, and the 30-year-old is available after his exit from Reading this summer.

It was a disappointing final season for Moore at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last term, with injury limiting him to just three appearances as the Royals were relegated from League One, but he has proven to be a reliable Championship defender during his career.

Moore was linked with Wednesday this summer, as well as West Bromwich Albion, and while a move did not materialise, the Owls could reignite their interest.

Danny Rose

Left-back has been a problem position for Wednesday so far this season.

Marvin Johnson excelled for the Owls at left-wing back last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists to help his side to promotion, but he has not featured this campaign after being frozen out by Munoz.

The 32-year-old has returned to training following Munoz's departure, but it remains to be seen whether he is part of Rohl's plans.

Reece James has not started either of Rohl's first two games, with centre-back Akin Famewo being deployed at left-back, and if Rohl is unhappy with his current options, it is an area he could look to strengthen.

Rose has been without a club since his departure from Watford in September 2022, and while his fitness would be a worry, it would be a coup to land the signature of a player who has spent much of his career in the Premier League with the Hornets and Tottenham Hotspur.

Stefan Johansen

Midfielder Johansen is a free agent after his contract at Queens Park Rangers was cancelled by mutual consent in June.

Johansen scored two goals and registered six assists in 30 appearances for the R's last season, captaining the side during their excellent run of form under Michael Beale at the start of the campaign, but his minutes became limited after Gareth Ainsworth's arrival in February.

The Owls do have a number of central midfielders in their squad, but the likes of Will Vaulks and George Byers have been less effective in the Championship, and Jeff Hendrick has failed to make an impression since his loan move from Newcastle United on deadline day.

It is a surprise that Johansen is still on the free agent market, but he would be an upgrade on the Owls' existing options, and he would bring leadership qualities to the dressing room.

Josh Onomah

Another midfielder the Owls could consider is Onomah, who has been without a club since leaving Preston North End this summer.

Onomah joined the Lilywhites on a short-term contract in January, and he made 13 appearances for the club in the second half of last season.

The 26-year-old spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Hillsborough from Tottenham, making 15 appearances for Wednesday, and he was reportedly on the Owls' radar this summer.

Onomah's career may have stalled in recent years, but he could be a shrewd addition in the Championship, having won promotion from the division on two occasions with Fulham in 2020 and 2022.

Connor Wickham

There is no doubt attacking reinforcements will be the priority for Wednesday in January, but having failed to score in their last six league games, Rohl could look for an instant solution.

Striker Wickham is available following his exit from Cardiff City this summer.

Wickham spent the first half of last season at Forest Green Rovers in League One, scoring nine goals in 20 appearances to earn himself a move to the Cardiff City Stadium in January.

While the 30-year-old only scored once in 12 games, he played an important role to help the Bluebirds to Championship survival under Sabri Lamouchi, and his experience of a relegation battle could be useful for the Owls.

Wickham has spent two loan spells at Hillsborough in 2013 and 2020, and he remains a popular figure among Wednesday supporters.

Andre Ayew

Striker Ayew is a free agent after his departure from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Ayew joined Forest in February on a short-term deal, but he failed to score in 13 appearances for Steve Cooper's side.

However, the 33-year-old proved himself to be a prolific striker during his time at Swansea City in the Championship, scoring 18 and 17 goals respectively for the Swans in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Sheffield United were reportedly considering a move for Ayew last month, but after a move to Bramall Lane did not materialise, the Owls should attempt to bring him to the other side of the Steel City.