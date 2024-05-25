Highlights Big summer ahead for Birmingham City as they prepare for life in League One after 13 years in the Championship.

Birmingham City have a big summer ahead of them in order to prepare for League One.

The Blues' 13-year stay in the Championship came to an end this season as they finished one point inside the relegation zone to find themselves in the third tier ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

If you told Birmingham City supporters in early October that they would see their club get relegated by the end of the season, they simply would not believe you. The club were inside the play-off places after picking up 18 points from their first 11 games, but John Eustace was unjustly sacked and replaced by England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Rooney's spell in charge at St Andrews was considered a disaster as he oversaw a dramatic fall down the table, and suddenly the club found themselves in a relegation dog fight. Eventually, Rooney was dismissed, but Tony Mowbray and interim appointments, Mark Venus and Gary Rowett, were unable to steer the club to safety as they finished inside the drop zone.

Now, Birmingham look to rebuild ahead of a huge season in League One, as they aim for an immediate return to the second tier. On Tuesday morning (21st of May), it was announced that Mowbray had stepped down from his managerial role at the club. Whoever replaces him, what is certain is that the club need to make a number of signings this summer to give them the best chance of League One success, regardless of the next manager.

That said, here are five players who are set to become free agents that the Blues could secure this summer.

Devante Cole

One of the biggest surprises in League One over the last week or so has been Barnsley's retained list, as a number of high-quality players are set to depart for free. One of which is their 2023/24 top scorer, Devante Cole.

The 29-year-old scored an impressive 18 goals in all competitions for the Tykes this season as they finished inside the play-off places before missing out on a spot in the final to Bolton Wanderers. The son of Premier League legend Andy Cole had a rather disappointing second half of the season, scoring just two goals after January, but he would still be a superb pick-up for any club looking for League One promotion.

Birmingham desperately need a goalscorer next season. Loanee Jay Stansfield was their top scorer this season but will return to parent club Fulham this summer, so the Blues are in need of a replacement. Cole has shown that he can score regular goals in a top side in League One, so he may just be the perfect short-term Stansfield alternative.

Tyrese Campbell

Another attacking option that Birmingham could potentially focus on over the coming weeks is Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell. The 24-year-old has endured a tough season, scoring just three Championship goals in an average Potters side, but there are certainly goals within him, as seen in previous seasons.

Campbell was Stoke's top scorer last season with nine league goals to his name and leaves the Potters with 36 strikes and 21 assists from 164 appearances.

After a disappointing season, a drop into the third tier may do Campbell the world of good as he looks to rebuild his career. His contract expires this summer and is set for release, so League One Birmingham could well be his next destination.

George Byers

With Krystian Bielik and Jordan James likely to attract plenty of suitors this summer, Birmingham's central midfield options will be very limited going into next season.

George Byers had been linked with a move to St Andrew's and following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, a free transfer for the midfielder now makes a lot of sense for Birmingham as they prepare for League One.

Byers spent the second half of this season on loan in the third tier with Blackpool and became a regular in the middle of the park. The 27-year-old impressed at Bloomfield Road and could be a solid replacement for Bielik or James should they depart.

Andre Dozzell

A name that will be familiar with the Blues, Andre Dozzell spent the second half of the season on loan at St Andrew's and may well be considered for a permanent move. He is set to become a free agent this summer, so Birmingham could snap him up without paying a penny.

Dozzell has spent the last three years in the Championship with QPR but lost his place in the starting XI under Marti Cifuentes. A drop into the third tier could give him the boost he needs, as at just 25 years of age, he still has potential to be a solid Championship player.

Along with Byers, he could replace the duo of Bielik and James in League One next season.

Joe Wildsmith

Another hugely shocking release in League One was that of Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith. The 28-year-old was Derby's number one this season as the club achieved promotion to the Championship, but they surprisingly decided not to renew his contract.

This news should have alerted many clubs at the top end of League One and in the Championship as a top-quality EFL goalkeeper is now available on a free. Wildsmith kept an astonishing 20 clean sheets in the third tier this season but now is on the hunt for a new club.

Birmingham City's Neil Etheridge is set for release, leaving room for a new goalkeeper to join the ranks. John Ruddy has been offered a new contract, but for a pay cut, so there is no guarantee he will remain a Blue for next season.

Therefore, Birmingham will likely be searching for a new number-one for next season and Wildsmith seems the obvious choice. He is set to become a free agent, and it is not too much of a location change for him.

The 28-year-old has recent experience of League One promotion success and could do a fantastic job at St Andrew\s next season.