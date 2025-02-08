Stoke City boss Mark Robins has had just over a month now to assess his squad, and while he will feel it is enough to keep the club in the Championship this season, he will also surely have an eye on the summer when he can bring in some players that are seeing their contracts expire at their respective club in the summer.

The Potters' main aim right now is to survive relegation, with the January window recently over, and all the clubs near the bottom now ready to fight to stay in the second-tier for another season.

Robins has not been at the helm at the bet365 Stadium for long, but will already be very aware of the strengths and weaknesses of his squad, and how he wants to build for the future, with the aim of eventually taking Stoke up to the right end of the table.

Stoke have eight players that are out-of-contract at the end of this season right now, while five loanees also take up spots in their current squad, so they may well look to sign some players that are set to be available on free transfers in a few months to help bolster their depth for next season.

With that in mind, FLW have picked out five players that are set to be free agents that the Potters could seal a bargain deal for this summer.

Kwame Poku

Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku has been one of the most in-form players in English football this season, with 10 goals and five assists in just 17 league appearances, while he has picked up the third tier's Player of the Month award for both September and October as a result of his standout showings.

Kwame Poku 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Appearances 20 Starts 19 Minutes 1,633' Goals 10 Assists 8

Poku is a speedy wide player that would be an ideal addition to the Potters ranks in the summer, and while Posh have been trying to tie him down to a new deal, talks have seemingly been on hold in recent months due to a hamstring injury that has seen him sidelined since early December.

The likes of Millwall, Burnley, Southampton and Ipswich Town have all been previously linked to his signature, so Stoke would have to move fast in the summer if they wanted to seal his signature.

Jamie Allen

Mark Robins' links to Coventry City are still very prevalent, given he was their manager for seven years and only left in November, so it would not come as a shock to see him attempt to sign Sky Blues midfielder Jamie Allen in the summer when his contract expires at the CBS Arena.

Allen joined then-third-tier side Coventry in 2019 from Burton Albion, and has been a key figure in their recent rise under Robins, with over 160 appearances for the club since his arrival.

He is a box-to-box midfielder who likes to stick a tackle in and play with lots of energy, and while he has struggled with injuries this season, he has returned to action in recent weeks and was recently nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for January.

It seems very likely that Robins will ask the question of Allen if he does leave the Sky Blues this summer, and he would be a shrewd addition to the middle of the park, even at 30-years-old.

Ricky-Jade Jones

Another young Peterborough talent that is out-of-contract at the end of this campaign, Ricky-Jade Jones is bound to attract attention from across the EFL after his impressive showings for the Posh over the last few years, as well as his potential to improve even further.

Striker Jones came through Peterborough's youth ranks, and at still only 22 years old, he has netted double figures in goals in all competitions in each of the last two seasons, so it is a surprise to see the club set to allow him to leave this summer.

If Robins wants to add pace to his squad this summer, then he should look no further than the young centre-forward, after he was recently revealed to be the fastest player in world football with a top speed of 23.3mph.

Kenneth Paal

Stoke's left-back issues have been pretty obvious this season, so a swoop for QPR man Kenneth Paal would be very sensible once he becomes a free agent this summer.

Paal is into his third season as a Hoops player, and is as important as ever to their team with Marti Cifuentes continuing to start him every week when he is free of injury. He likes to get forward, but is also a strong, smart defender who would slot into Robins' squad seamlessly.

The 27-year-old has played over 110 times in the Championship so far in his career, so is wholly experienced at the level, while the Potters are going to be in real need of a new player in his position this summer, with Enda Stevens set to depart and Josh Wilson-Esbrand only on loan from Manchester City.

Luca Itter

Another troublesome position for the Potters has been centre-back, with Ben Gibson aging, Ben Wilmot being injury-prone, and Ashley Phillips due to leave after his loan spell ends, so if they wish to look afield for a free agent, then Greuther Fürth defender Luca Itter could be the ideal capture.

Itter was linked with Arsenal as a youngster while on Wolfsburg's books, and he was a squad player for the Wolves and Freiburg in the Bundesliga before moving to the second-tier outfit in 2022.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the best defenders in the 2. Bundesliga over the last few seasons, and has featured over 85 times for Furth at both centre-back and left-back.

His transfer value is rated at around €1.50m by transfermarkt, so it would be a smart signing for Stoke to make for free this summer, if he does see out his contract in Germany.