Stockport County had a productive January, but attention at Edgeley Park will already be turning to who they might be able to attract in the summer.

The Hatters are proficient users of the free agent market, having picked up former Sheffield United man Ollie Norwood and ex-Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell via this method in recent years.

With owner Mark Stott making good on his plan to achieve Championship football within seven years of owning the club, whether County achieve it this time round or not, they will already be gearing up to cope with adjusting to the second tier when the time comes.

Here, Football League World looks at five potential free transfers that could provide a low-cost addition of quality at the end of this season…

Yakou Meite

Were the Hatters to manage promotion to the Championship, or convince the player of their short-term plan to get there, a quality cheap addition would be Yakou Meite, currently at Cardiff City.

His contract expires this summer, and given that he has only made 10 starts in the league this season, scoring just one goal, a renewal is not a guarantee.

Yakou Meite's senior career stats, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Reading 165 47 8 Cardiff City* 63 3 1 FC Sochaux-Montbeliard 36 5 0 PSG 1 0 0 *Stats Correct As Of February 7, 2025

Given that Meite left Reading on a free when they got relegated, he may be a difficult one to land if the Hatters remain in the third tier, but there would surely be more game time on offer than at Cardiff if County managed the rise this year.

He would slightly go against the club’s appetite for young players with potential, given he’ll be 29 at the end of this season, but he’s made over 200 Championship appearances — valuable experience for a Stockport squad containing many that will never have operated at that level.

Rhian Brewster

Given the difficult few years he’s had, Rhian Brewster is perhaps not a name that would excite at Edgeley Park as much as he once would have done.

He does, however, almost fit into that bracket of high-potential academy player who hasn’t quite hit his top levels, the sort County are keen to bring in and try and develop.

With Sam Cosgrove’s future beyond this season uncertain, there may be a squad gap in Dave Challinor’s squad for another striker.

Potentially a move away from the spotlight, without a big transfer fee on his head, may give Brewster the time he needs to develop and realise his full potential.

The lack of a transfer fee needed reduces the risk with this one, and the difficult few seasons he’s had mean the Hatters will likely be able to tempt him with a favourable contract offer.

Lewis Baker

Experience will be key for County as they eye up Championship football and adding Stoke City’s Lewis Baker could provide just that.

The former England youth international is set to see his deal expire this summer, and was allowed to go on loan to division stablemates Blackburn Rovers in August (before being recalled in January) so chances of a fresh deal feel fairly slim.

He is another that would add a wealth of experience, with almost 150 Championship appearances to his name.

Semi Ajayi

County have a well-publicised lack of options at centre-back. They opted to resolve this in January with the loan of Brad Hills, but his spot will need filling when he returns to Norwich City.

One option could be West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi, whose current deal ends this summer.

He’s appeared just a handful of times this season so far and, at 31, will likely feel he still has something to offer beyond this season.

The Hatters have been known to break their self-imposed age restrictions for a player of the right pedigree and, given Ajayi has almost 200 Championship appearances and Premier League experience to his name, he would likely fit that category.

Even if it was just a 12-month deal, Ajayi’s know-how in the second tier would help prepare the club’s mentality for whenever second-tier football might arrive at Edgeley Park.

Daniel Iversen

Stockport’s goalkeeper puzzle is far from solved.

They recruited Corey Addai in the summer in what looked to be a phased takeover from club legend Ben Hinchliffe, but the latter appears to be winning that battle.

Addai may well re-establish himself, but at 36 years old, Hinchliffe stepping back is surely on the horizon.

If Challinor feels he does need a different option, then Daniel Iversen from Leicester City may be available, with his contract running out in 2025.

He has plenty of League One and Championship experience to his name but, still only 27, he has often not even made the matchday squad for the Foxes this season.

He had a good loan at Stoke City, last season, keeping seven clean sheets in 18 Championship games, and the club were keen to sign him at one point.

If County are heading for, or achieve, Championship football, then they could do worse than recruit someone with Iversen’s skill and experience on a free deal.