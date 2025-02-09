Sheffield Wednesday are still firmly in the Championship play-off race despite Saturday afternoon's 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, and sit just three points below the top-six spots with 15 league games left to play.

But the Owls' play-off credentials have suffered a potential major blow, as both star man Barry Bannan and key defender Di'Shon Bernard have both suffered potentially lengthy injury setbacks as outlined by boss Danny Rohl.

Rohl informed the Sheffield Star that Bernard could be set for a long-term spell on the sidelines, while he is currently unsure how long Bannan could be absent for.

Jamaican international defender Bernard has featured in 17 Championship games for the Owls this term, but limped off just before half-time at West Brom on Saturday, and was replaced by Marvin Johnson.

Meanwhile, Bannan, who has scored four goals and created three assists in the second tier this season, did not feature at The Hawthorns whatsoever on Saturday.

Football League World takes a look at three free agents the Owls should look to sign in an effort to maintain their play-off hopes despite the absence of two important players.

Nathan Ferguson

Former Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson has not made an appearance in senior football since the 2021/22 season, and has remained a free agent since last summer.

However, Ferguson could still be an asset for the Owls amid Bernard's time on the sidelines, and featured in Premier League 2 matchday squads for the Eagles just last season.

The 24-year-old also boasts Championship experience, having made 21 second tier appearances during a previous loan spell with West Brom in the 2019/20 season.

His efforts in Baggies colours helped the West Midlands outfit land an automatic promotion spot back in 2020, while Wednesday could call upon his services as they battle for a play-off place, although there would be quite obvious fitness concerns at this point.

Ciaran Clark

Another free agent defender Rohl and co could swoop for in an effort to fill the void left behind by Bernard's injury is former Newcastle United man Ciaran Clark.

At 35 years of age, the former Newcastle United man, whilst not getting any younger, boasts bags of experience, and made three Championship appearances for Stoke City just last season.

Courtesy of his time with both Aston Villa and Newcastle, Clark has made over 200 Premier League outings, and is also a former Ireland international.

If the Owls do make a move for Clark, it could be viewed as being somewhat controversial, due to the fact that he plied his trade on loan with Steel City rivals Sheffield United back in 2022/23.

Jamie Paterson

If the injury suffered by Bannan turns out to be a long-term one, Wednesday should consider acquiring the services of a free agent in order to replace their talisman.

Fellow midfielder Jamie Paterson could be a strong option, and boasts bags of Championship experience courtesy of spells with the likes of Swansea City, Bristol City and Derby County.

Most recently, Paterson represented Charlotte FC during the 2024 MLS campaign, but the 33-year-old has been without a club since the conclusion of the US domestic season in December.

Jamie Paterson's Swansea City 2023/24 Championship Stats Appearances 44 Starts 40 Pass accuracy % 74.8 Chances created 67 Expected assists (xA) 5.46 Assists 6 Shots 67 Shots on target 17 Expected goals (xG) 5.51 Goals 7

Just last season, he notched a return of seven goals and six assists in the Championship for the Swans, which demonstrates the quality he still possesses, and whilst he's a more attacking midfielder compared to Bannan perhaps being a more deep lying player, he would certainly bring the creativity that the Scotsman has.