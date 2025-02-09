After a difficult start to the season, it has been an excellent few months for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

QPR sat bottom of the Championship table as recently as mid-November, but after a significant upturn in form since then, they have emerged as outside play-off contenders.

The R's made 10 new signings in the summer, and with the gap towards the top six rapidly closing, head coach Marti Cifuentes was backed with three further additions in the January transfer window.

QPR's summer and January signings Player From Loan/Permanent Paul Nardi Gent Permanent Hevertton Santos Estrela de Amadora Permanent Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Liam Morrison Bayern Munich Permanent Ronnie Edwards Southampton Loan Kieran Morgan Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Jonathan Varane Sporting Gijon Permanent Nicolas Madsen Westerlo Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Permanent Karamoko Dembele Brest Loan Koki Saito Lommel Loan Yang Min-hyeok Tottenham Hotspur Loan Zan Celar Lugano Permanent

While Cifuentes' current focus will be on continuing to guide his side up the table, his attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window and the process of identifying targets.

Finances at Loftus Road have been a little tight in recent years, and with that in mind, we looked at five soon-to-be free agents that should be on the club's radar ahead of the summer.

Kane Wilson

QPR brought in two new right-backs during the summer in Hevertton Santos and Harrison Ashby, but neither have been able to establish themselves in the team, and the former joined Vitoria de Guimaraes on loan in January.

Cifuentes has frequently deployed Jimmy Dunne at right-back this season, but he was the subject of a bid from Sheffield United in January, and he looks likely to depart at the end of his contract in the summer, so the Spaniard may need to bring in reinforcements.

One player he could target is Derby County defender Kane Wilson, who has been one of the shining lights for Paul Warne's struggling side this season, showcasing both his defensive and offensive ability.

Wilson is now in the final six months of his contract at Pride Park, and he may be reluctant to commit his future to the Rams during a relegation battle, which could open the door for the R's to make a move.

Semi Ajayi

Dunne may not be the only centre-back heading out of the exit door at Loftus Road in the summer as captain Steve Cook is also out of contract.

Should Cifuentes decide against offering Cook a new deal, he will need to add some much-needed experience to his defence, and West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi could be the perfect option.

Ajayi has been a regular for the Baggies since joining the club from Rotherham United in the summer of 2019, and he was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic in the 2019-20 season.

Albion had an excellent defensive record under former head coach Carlos Corberan, with Ajayi helping to contribute to that solidity, but having been sidelined since the end of October with a hamstring injury, it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new contract by new manager Tony Mowbray.

Thierry Small

Left-back is another area of the QPR defence that may need bolstering in the summer, with Kenneth Paal's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The R's may attempt to convince Paal to extend his stay at the club, but if they are unable to reach an agreement with the Suriname international, they could turn their attention to Charlton Athletic's Thierry Small.

Small has been one of the standout left-backs in League One since joining the Addicks from Southampton last February, and his performances have caught the eye of Championship clubs, with Preston North End said to have been interested in the 20-year-old in January.

With his current deal ticking down, Small has stated his desire to remain at The Valley beyond the summer, but the opportunity to play in the second tier with the Hoops may be too good for him to turn down.

Related QPR urged to reach new agreement for "unplayable" striker FLW's Queens Park Rangers fan pundit wants to see the club extend Michael Frey's contract.

Kwame Poku

As Karamoko Dembele and Koki Saito are both on loan, QPR's wide options could be significantly depleted in the summer if they are unable to sign the pair permanently.

In their search for reinforcements, QPR should look no further than Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, who scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in his first 20 appearances this season before suffering a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early December.

Unfortunately for Posh, Poku's injury has not only seen them get dragged into a League One relegation battle, but with his contract expiring in the summer, it also meant that they missed out on their last chance to cash in on him in January.

Poku has been described as "the best player in League One" by Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony, and it would be a huge coup if the R's could convince him to make the move to Loftus Road in the summer, but they would face strong competition from their fellow Championship clubs.

Emil Riis

Michael Frey has regularly led the line for QPR this season, while young strikers Rayan Kolli and Alfie Lloyd have shown plenty of potential, but with uncertainty over the future of Zan Celar, Cifuentes may look to add to his options in the forward areas.

One player he could target is Preston North End striker Emil Riis, who is out of contract at Deepdale in the summer.

Riis joined the Lilywhites from Danish side Randers in October 2020, and he has been a reliable source of goals for the Lancashire outfit over the past four-and-a-half years, with his best season coming in the 2021-22 campaign when he netted 20 times in 49 games.

As Riis is still only 26 years old, his prime years could yet be ahead of him, and if he is provided with the right service, he could potentially thrive at Loftus Road.