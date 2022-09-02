Free agents on radar as key QPR transfer priority emerges after summer window closes

Queens Park Rangers are considering a number of free-agent goalkeepers as they look to address this position, according to a report from West London Sport.

Although the deadline has passed to secure permanent and loan deals between clubs in the UK, the free-agent market remains open throughout the year and several sides may be looking to utilise it to strengthen their squads further with many still needing to address key areas.

One team who look set to weigh up their options in the coming days and weeks is Michael Beale’s side, who already have the likes of Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer at their disposal.

However, the R’s experienced a major injury crisis in their goalkeeping department last term, with Dieng, Archer, January signing David Marshall and free addition Keiren Westwood all picking up injuries, leaving youngster Murphy Mahoney to fill in for a couple of games.

They don’t exactly have a huge number of options if they were to suffer a similar crisis again this season, with Marshall and Westwood both leaving the club on the expiration of their contracts during the summer.

Joe Walsh and Mahoney are two alternative options – but Beale may be looking for another experienced shot-stopper to provide extra cover after seeing what unfolded last term.

The Verdict:

The R’s aren’t under any restrictions and haven’t exactly spent a huge amount of money in recent months, so they will be able to pick up another stopper without any trouble whatsoever.

It will be interesting to see who they go for though – because they may not be spoiled for choice with many sides moving for those out of contract during the early stages of the summer.

Eldin Jakupovic is an experienced option but it remains to be seen whether he wants to carry on playing at 37 – and Ben Foster is unlikely to want to come and sit on the bench after appearing regularly for Watford last term.

The latter’s wage demands may also be too high for QPR and that’s something that needs to be taken into consideration, though it shouldn’t be too expensive for them to pursue an alternative with an experienced backup keeper unlikely to command a huge salary.

They also have the emergency loan market they could potentially use – but they may only want to use that as a last resort and with this – it wouldn’t be a surprise if they did go ahead and address this area.