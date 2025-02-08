Derby County's January transfer window has been criticised by supporters, with the team lacking cover in a number of positions despite bringing in four new faces.

Paul Warne now has the squad that he will have to use to keep the club in the Championship, and he will be hoping that he can guide the team to a second successive year in the EFL's top division.

However, the recruitment team will already be planning for the summer, and the Rams will have to make signings to improve the side further - especially if they remain in the second tier.

Derby have nine players out of contract come the end of the season, and while some of those deals will be renewed, there will be some well-known faces that are let go. However, Football League World has taken a look at five players whose deals come to an end in June who the East Midlands outfit must make a move for.

Derby County's out of contract players 2025 Player Position Conor Washington ST Craig Forsyth LB/CB Kane Wilson RB Liam Thompson CM/DM Matt Clarke CB Rohan Luthra GK Sonny Bradley CB Tom Barkhuizen LW/RW Tyrese Fornah DM

Kwame Poku

Kwame Poku will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the EFL come the end of the season, with it unlikely that the winger will renew his deal at Peterborough United.

The Posh have struggled in League One in 2024/25, and a hamstring injury to the 23-year-old has played a huge role in those difficulties.

Therefore, the battle for his signature in the summer will be great, and Derby must ensure that they lead the way in that fight, with his talents exactly what Warne needs in his side right now.

Championship survival will be necessary, however, as Poku will want the opportunity to play in the second tier. But, if they can offer a strong financial package, and game time, then a move to Pride Park could be perfect for both parties.

Jack Robinson

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson is out of contract at the end of the season, and with the Rams in need of centre-backs even now, a move for the 31-year-old would make complete sense.

Curtis Nelson is still set to be out of action once the new campaign begins, and with Matt Clarke's future uncertain, more bodies will be needed.

Derby need experience at the back alongside Sondre Langas, and Robinson has plenty of that after captaining the Blades in the Premier League and the Championship.

With a return to the top flight looking likely, it is hard to see Sheffield United renewing the defender's contract, and the Rams must be ready to pounce and bring him to the East Midlands to help them move forward if survival is won.

Nat Phillips

Liverpool's Nat Phillips has spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Derby, but the long-term deal that he signed in 2021 is due to expire at the end of June.

The Rams must be the first to react and bring him to DE24 as a permanent member of the squad. As stated previously, Warne needs more cover at the back, and the 27-year-old has already shown that he has more than enough quality to fit in at the club.

The departure of Eiran Cashin means that Phillips' importance will grow in the final months of this season, and consistent minutes may just win him over to sign on as a Derby player for the future.

Hector Kyprianou

The second Peterborough player on this list, Hector Kyprianou, is everything that the Rams are going to need by the time the season comes to an end.

David Ozoh's return to Crystal Palace at the end of his loan deal will leave a hole next to Ebou Adams in the middle of the park, and the Cyprus international will help fill that.

At 23, his future is incredibly bright and there will be competition for him if he does not renew his contract before the summer. Swansea City were showing an interest in him during the January transfer window, but never pushed for a move, and Derby must make the South Wales side live to regret that with a move for him themselves.

Thierry Small

Thierry Small's contract at Charlton Athletic is slowly coming to an end after it was extended for a further year last summer, and his future is uncertain.

He has stated that he wants to stay on with the Addicks, but a chance to play Championship football will interest him greatly.

Derby's left-back options are aging, and with Craig Forsyth's deal expiring when the campaign comes to a conclusion, Warne will be looking to bring in a replacement for the stalwart.

As Small is 20, the Rams would have to agree a compensation fee with Charlton for the defender, but he is more than worth the money, and he will only improve the East Midlands outfit on that left flank.