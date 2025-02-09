It has been a turbulent season for Coventry City in the Championship, but they will be hoping to launch a play-off push in the second half of the campaign.

After a slow start to the season, Coventry made the controversial decision to part company with long-serving manager Mark Robins after seven-and-a-half years in charge in October, sparking a backlash from supporters.

Owner Doug King opted to replace Robins with Frank Lampard, and while it took time for the former Chelsea boss to get his ideas across, his side have moved into play-off contention after a positive run of form in recent weeks.

The Sky Blues made six signings during the summer, but Lampard was only allowed to bring in one new player in the January transfer window, with midfielder Matt Grimes arriving from Swansea City.

Coventry City's 2024-25 summer and January signings Player From Loan/Permanent Oliver Dovin Hammarby Permanent Luis Binks Bologna Permanent Matt Grimes Swansea City Permanent Jack Rudoni Huddersfield Town Permanent Raphael Macarthur Permanent Brandon Thomas-Asante West Bromwich Albion Permanent Norman Bassette Caen Permanent

Lampard's current focus will be on continuing to guide Coventry up the table, but his attention will soon turn to the summer transfer window, and while King will likely be willing to spend once again, we looked at five soon-to-be free agents that should be on the club's radar.

Connor Roberts

After Milan van Ewijk was linked with Galatasaray and Fulham in January, Coventry may again face the threat of losing him in the summer.

Should van Ewijk depart, the Sky Blues would need to bring in a new right-back, and there would be few better options available than Burnley defender Connor Roberts.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Leeds United, Roberts has been brought back into the fold at Turf Moor by Scott Parker this campaign, and he has been a regular for the automatic promotion hopefuls, but he is facing an uncertain future with his contract expiring in the summer.

Roberts has stated that he hopes to return to former club Swansea at some stage in his career, but he is only 29 years of age and still has plenty to offer, so he may feel that his homecoming can wait for a few more years.

The Welsh international has been part of the most solid defence in the Championship this season with the Clarets, while he has also chipped in with some important goals and assists, so he would represent an excellent addition for Coventry.

Harry Darling

Coventry have been vulnerable at the back at times this season, which has restricted their progress up the table, and Lampard will likely be keen to address their defensive issues in the transfer market.

Lampard should be looking to bring in at least one new centre-back in the summer, and one player he could consider a move for is Swansea's Harry Darling, who has starred since arriving in South Wales from MK Dons in 2022.

In addition to his defensive attributes, Darling's quality with the ball at his feet makes him an incredibly useful asset, and he was reportedly the subject of interest from Bristol City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United in January.

After talks over a new contract with the Swans stalled, Darling looks set to be on the move in the summer, and that could open the door for the Sky Blues to swoop.

Kwame Poku

Strengthening in the wide areas will surely be another priority for Lampard in the summer, and Coventry should be keeping tabs on Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

Poku scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 49 games last season, and his strong form continued at the start of this campaign as he netted 10 goals and registered eight assists in his first 20 appearances before suffering a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early December.

Unfortunately for Posh, Poku's injury has not only seen them get dragged into a League One relegation battle, but with his contract expiring in the summer, it also meant that they missed out on their last chance to cash in on him in January.

Poku has been described as "the best player in League One" by Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony, and the Sky Blues should look to reunite him with his former team-mate Ephron Mason-Clark at the CBS Arena in the summer.

Tyrhys Dolan

As Poku is likely to have plenty of Championship suitors when his contract expires, it may be tough for Coventry to land his signature, so Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan is one alternative they could consider.

Dolan has been a regular since arriving at Ewood Park from Preston North End in the summer of 2020, and after scoring five goals and registering four assists in 39 games last season, he is on course to better that tally this campaign.

The 23-year-old has played a key role for Rovers in their play-off push this season, and manager John Eustace has revealed his desire to tie him down to a new contract as he enters the last six months of his current deal.

However, with little sign that Dolan is set to commit his future to the Lancashire outfit, he could be available for free in the summer, and he is a player that Lampard could look to develop with the Sky Blues over the coming years.

Ricky-Jade Jones

Coventry have four decent strikers on their books in Ellis Simms, Haji Wright, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Norman Bassette, but Lampard may still be keen to add to his forward line in the summer.

As well as Poku, another Peterborough player that should be on the radar of the Sky Blues is striker Ricky-Jade Jones, who attracted plenty of Championship attention in January.

Jones scored 12 goals in 54 games last season, but he has already beaten that total this campaign, underlining just how much he has improved in the past 12 months, and he was linked with Cardiff City, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City during the winter window.

The 22-year-old may have remained at the Weston Homes Stadium, but as FLW exclusively revealed this week, Middlesbrough are already lining up a move for him in the summer when he becomes a free agent, and Coventry should consider joining the race - although any English club signing Jones would need to pay compensation to Posh given his age.