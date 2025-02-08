There is no certainty over which league Charlton Athletic are going to be in next season, but Nathan Jones may still have one eye on which players are going to be available on a free transfer in the summer.

It is never easy to plan ahead when there is uncertainty over which division a club is going to be in the following season, and that is the case for Charlton's recruitment team at the moment.

The Addicks are currently well in contention to achieve a top-six finish in League One, so there is every chance that Jones' side could be competing for a return to the Championship via the play-offs at the end of the season.

Charlton signed a few players who had left other clubs upon the expiry of their contracts last summer, including Luke Berry, Greg Docherty, and Will Mannion, so it would be no surprise if they did the same again in preparation for the 2025/26 season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five players that Charlton could consider signing once their contracts have come to an end this summer, even if the Addicks are unsure of which division they are going to be in next term.

James Shea

Jones has not been afraid to sign players from his former club Luton Town since being appointed Charlton manager, so James Shea could be a player he considers bringing to The Valley next season.

The Addicks were keen on signing another goalkeeper last summer, with Asmir Begovic being just one of several targets they failed to acquire, and seeing as they did not bring anyone in to occupy the number one shirt in January, they may well be on the lookout for a stopper again in the summer.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Will Mannion, Jones' current options between the sticks, are aged 25 and 26 respectively, so signing Shea on a free transfer could add some valuable experience to the goalkeeping department at The Valley.

Callum Paterson

While he may be a player who receives offers from clubs more appealing to him than Charlton, Callum Paterson is someone who could thrive under the management of Jones.

The 30-year-old has not been given many starts by Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday this season, so with his deal due to run out in the summer, he could well be looking for a new club at the end of the current campaign.

The versatile Scotsman, who has locked down positions up-front, out wide and at wing-back over the years, has the kind of work rate and commitment that Nathan Jones loves to have in his team, and while he has never played down south in his career, it would be a shrewd signing for Charlton if they could convince him to return to the city of his birth on a free transfer.

Tom Barkhuizen

Derby County winger Tom Barkhuizen has not been at the centre of Paul Warne's plans this season, and he is due to be out of contract in the summer.

The 31-year-old would be able to provide some much-needed strength in depth out wide for Charlton, and he has shown in the past that he is more than capable of impressing in League One.

Barkhuizen scored six goals and provided six assists for the Rams as they won promotion to the Championship last season.

Patrick Bauer

A return for Patrick Bauer is something that is likely to split the opinion of Charlton fans, as, on the one hand, he is a player who previously impressed in SE7, while on the other hand, he has not played a lot of football in the last couple of seasons.

Patrick Bauer's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 135 9 5 11,675

The 32-year-old scored the winning goal against Sunderland in the League One play-off final for Charlton in 2019, before joining Preston North End ahead of the Addicks' return to the second tier.

It would certainly be an interesting move if Bauer returned to The Valley, but if he was able to stay fit and get a consistent run in the side, he could prove to be a smart signing for a club League One.

Michael Craig

Reading midfielder Michael Craig was the subject of a failed bid from fellow League One side Stevenage during the January transfer window, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The Royals are, of course, in search of new ownership as they continue to defy expectations under the mismanagement of Dai Yongge, so unfortunately for them, Craig could well be persuaded by a free transfer to another club amid the uncertainty in Berkshire.

The 21-year-old has racked up more than 70 senior appearances for Reading as they have often relied on young players over the last few seasons.

There could well be a number of clubs interested in acquiring the services of Craig this summer, but Charlton should definitely consider a move for a player who has plenty of experience, and also still has a lot of time to develop his game further.