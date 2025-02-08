Cardiff City have not shied away from utilising the free agent market in recent summer transfer windows, a strategy which has naturally yielded mixed results.

The Bluebirds made three high-profile acquisitions last summer by such means, which saw Erol Bulut recruit Chris Willock alongside former Aston Villa duo Anwar El Ghazi and Calum Chambers to his squad.

Chambers in particular has been an undoubted success, especially since being moved from central defence into midfield by Omer Riza, while El Ghazi is beginning to kick on and Willock has certainly had his moments in a City shirt, too.

At this stage, the potential market for free agents come the summer is appearing incredibly promising.

Of course, many will be tied down to fresh deals by the time the season concludes, but it's still interesting to take a look at who, as of now, will be available and could be worth taking a punt on by the Bluebirds - and that's exactly what Football League World has done, running the rule over five potential free agent options.

Tyrhys Dolan

One player, however, who looks likely to run down his contract and become a free agent in a few months' time is Tyrhys Dolan.

The Blackburn Rovers winger has been locked in discussions over fresh terms for more than 12 months without a breakthrough, and is currently expected to assess his options in the summer and leave Ewood Park despite John Eustace's vocal desire to retain Dolan's services.

Blackburn would be eligible to receive a tribunal-determined compensation fee owing to the 23-year-old's age, though it would naturally come at a discounted price, which is sure to make him an attractive proposition to clubs throughout the second-tier in the coming months.

The attacker already has a wealth of Championship experience under his belt, having made close to 200 appearances for Rovers over the last four-and-a-half years.

His inconsistency and lack of end product have been called into question, but his talent remains in little doubt and he possesses all the ability to be a real star at this level.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers stats by season via FotMob, as of February 7 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 40 3 2 2021/22 36 5 3 2022/23 48 6 7 2023/24 39 5 4 2024/25 31 3 4

The dimuntive wide-man, who can play on either flank or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, is blessed with serious pace and one-v-one quality, which allows him to evade opposition defenders with ease and help transition his side up the pitch quickly.

He's a real livewire with a creative edge to his game, and can offer moments of real game-changing star quality.

At the age of 23, there is much yet to come from Dolan and Cardiff, who will be in need of a player of his profile once the stylistically-similar Will Alves returns to Leicester City following the completion of his loan spell, should be pushing to the front of the queue.

Emiliano Marcondes

Meanwhile, the future of Emiliano Marcondes at Norwich City appears to hang firmly in the balance.

The experienced midfielder penned a one-year deal with the Canaries back in November, and Norwich have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

On the evidence thus far, one would suspect Johannes Hoff Thorup will be keen to keep him at Carrow Road beyond this season, but that could well change if Norwich achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Marcondes has returned four goals and four assists apiece from 22 league appearances for the Yellows, who have clearly pulled off something of a coup by attaining his services for nothing after he became a free agent following his release from Bournemouth.

The Dane has real pedigree at this level, having previously helped both the Cherries and Brentford to promotion to the Premier League.

He's a versatile operator, too. Marcondes is most at home in attacking midfield but can play deeper or as a striker too, and his eye for goal - which corresponds to frequent late runs into the box - would be a big plus point for Cardiff, who could do with more goals from midfield areas.

The 29-year-old would bring a different dynamic to that area of the pitch for City, which is currently occupied by either star playmaker Alex Robertson or Rubin Colwill, the latter of whom remains a serious prospect despite finding opportunties and consistency harder to come by as of late.

Riza would, however, need to find a way to fit both Robertson and Marcondes into the same side, with both players simply too good to be on the bench.

Ricky-Jade Jones

A player already known to have been of serious interest to Cardiff, Football League World first revealed an enquiry from the Welsh side into Ricky-Jade Jones' services last month.

Riza then confirmed discussions had taken place, but after a bid was turned down, Cardiff looked elsewhere and ended up using those funds on a deal for Yousef Salech, which could rise to £3.3 million.

Jones is out of contract at Peterborough United in the summer and is in a broadly similar position to the aforementioned Dolan. Posh, who are currently battling against relegation to League Two, will also be able to collect a compensation fee for the 23-year-old, and it does appear likely he will be moving on in a matter of months.

Once that time comes, he will find himself with no shortage of suitors.

As separately revealed by FLW, the likes of Luton Town and Middlesbrough are admirers of the versatile forward, who can play either on the left-hand side or through the middle and is widely regarded as one of the fastest players in world football.

Cardiff have suffered from a chronic lack of pace in recent years and would reap the rewards from a dynamic and direct outlet like Jones, who would offer a new dimension to the side's frontline.

He also has an array of experience at a relatively young age and has scored 15 goals across all competitions this term, so he will surely intend on testing himself at a higher level next time out.

Harry Toffolo

There is a blend of both youth and experience likely to be available on the free agent market this summer, and Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo would fall very much into the latter.

Toffolo has been out of favour at the City Ground this term, making just three Premier League appearances after featuring on 21 and 29 occasions respectively in each of his two previous campaigns.

His deal is due to expire in the summer and, given both how little he has featured and Forest's trajectory at the top-end of the Premier League table, is sure to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old made his name during two-and-a-half successful seasons in the Championship with Huddersfield Town, which prompted Forest to prize him away after pipping the Terriers to promotion in the 2022 play-off final.

Toffolo notched six goals and eight assists in his final term in West Yorkshire from left-back, meaning he would bring real attacking thrust and output on that side of the pitch.

He is still very solid defensively, though, and can play perfectly well in a flat four. Cardiff could well be looking for new options at left-back in the summer, with Callum O'Dowda - who was signed as a left-winger - and Joel Bagan currently the only two real candidates there.

O'Dowda, of course, has been consistency personified in his three seasons with the Bluebirds and recently signed a new contract, but it would be handy to have a nailed-down starter there to push him higher up the pitch.

Daniel Iversen

Lastly, Cardiff may well look to assess their options between the sticks during the off-season and should accordingly plot a move for Leicester City's Daniel Iversen, who is soon to be out of contract in the East Midlands.

The 27-year-old is the Foxes' fourth-choice shot-stopper behind Mads Hermansen, Jakub Stolarczyk and Danny Ward, and is the only one of the four to have not featured in the top-flight this term.

While still in the Championship, Leicester loaned him to Stoke City last season, and Iversen previously made a real impression at this level during two years on loan with Preston North End.

But at his age, he now needs to leave the King Power Stadium and find a permanent home where a starting berth can be guaranteed, which could be the case at Cardiff.

Along with O'Dowda and top scorer Callum Robinson, current first-choice Jak Alnwick recently saw his terms extended, having too been approaching the final stages of his contract.

His extension, however, is only for one year, which does float the possibility of him losing his spot next season after displacing Ethan Horvath.

Horvath isn't likely to reclaim that spot anytime soon and could well be moved on in the summer, but there is a school of thought that Cardiff could do with an upgrade on Alnwick, and Iversen would represent exactly that.