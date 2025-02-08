Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a strong campaign under John Eustace so far.

The Lancashire outfit are right in the mix for a top six finish in the Championship this season, with their sights set on a potential top flight return.

The club have performed much better than many expected going into the term, having come 19th in 2023/24 and coming out of a relegation battle on the final day of that campaign with their second tier status intact.

But with the January transfer window now closed, their attention will now be turning to how to improve things further for next season, regardless of what division they are in.

Looking at the free agents market could be a shrewd way to enhance the Blackburn squad at a reasonable cost.

Here we look at five players Rovers should consider signing that will become free agents in the summer…

Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne’s time at QPR could be coming to an end in the summer unless a new deal can be struck.

The defender has been a key figure in Martí Cifuentes’ side this season, and is a high quality Championship player.

Centre-back could be an area that Eustace looks to improve in the summer, with Danny Batth not getting any younger and Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton both suffering injury issues this season - Dunne though has played much of the season as a right-back at Loftus Road though.

Blackburn could do a lot worse than figuring out a deal to sign Dunne as a free agent, should he become available, although Rovers may have to win promotion to the Premier League to become front-runners for the Irishman's services.

However, competition is likely to be fierce for Dunne, with Sheffield United showing interest in the QPR star in the previous January window, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Jimmy Dunne's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 5th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.17 Interceptions 1.13 Blocks 1.30 Clearances 5.90 Aerials won 4.80

Rhian Brewster

A Sheffield United player that could be out the door this summer is Rhian Brewster, who hasn’t been able to make much of an impact under Chris Wilder.

Given the competition for minutes in the Blades’ attack, a departure could very well be on the cards at the end of the campaign.

Blackburn will likely want to increase their attacking firepower, and a move for Brewster could be a shrewd move in that event.

While he’s not hit the heights many would’ve hoped for at Bramall Lane, he is still a talent and is someone Eustace might enjoy trying to get the best out of.

John Swift

John Swift is another player that’s not delivered on what was expected of him when he joined, failing to make too big of an impact at West Brom.

But, at his best, the playmaker can be electric at this level and he is the kind of attacking threat that could really be what Eustace wants in the side.

His stint at Reading shows what he’s capable of, registering 11 goals and 13 assists in a single campaign as recently as 2021/22, and he appears to need a fresh start to unlock what he's capable of once more.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Blackburn missed out on signing Schlupp in January, with the Ghana international moving to Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

But the Lancashire outfit should still be in the mix for his signature in the summer, provided he becomes available and Celtic do not sign him on a free trasnfer.

He is an experienced and versatile player that could be of use to Eustace’s side in multiple positions, which would be quite nice to have if resources are going to be limited in the transfer window like they usually are.

Ben Davies

Ben Davies could be another experienced option Blackburn could look to if they need to improve their defensive options in the summer.

The Wales international is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur, and hasn’t been a regular part of their first-team plans for a few years now.

But he could prove a very strong addition at a Championship level, particularly if they can get him as a free agent. Davies will be 32 years of age come the summer, but he could still have a lot to offer for the Lancashire outfit.