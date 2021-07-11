Free-agent wanted by Celtic emerges on Reading’s transfer radar

Kyle Edwards has been a summer target for Celtic and was a January target for Luton Town, but the former West Brom winger appeared for Reading on Saturday, as reported by Berkshire Live.

The 23-year-old, who was released by the newly-relegated Championship club earlier this year, played 56 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 victory over Lincoln City.

Reading are yet to make any signings this transfer window, but have seen two of their stars of last season depart, with Omar Richards joining Bayern Munich and Michael Olise stepping up to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The loss of Olise, coupled with Yakou Meite’s recently confirmed long-term injury, attacking reinforcements have jumped up the priority list.

The report also states that it is understood that The Royals have offered Yannick Bolasie a deal to head to Berkshire, whilst Junior Hoilett remains an option.

Edwards had been with West Brom since 2004, and went on to make 49 appearances in total for the Baggies, before leaving the club when his contract expired at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Reading are set to take on Stoke City in their first league game of the new season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Veljko Paunovic’s side on the opening weekend of fixtures.

The Verdict

Kyle Edwards has shown plenty of promise over the years but has lacked the minutes to prove himself at Championship level.

The winger is a direct threat whose ability to beat a man with ease makes him a very exciting player to watch.

However, Edwards has struggled statistically and has offered very little when it comes to goal contributions, and he has not been able to transfer his potential into his performances as of yet.

Should Reading pursue a deal to bring Edwards in, then his ultimate goal will revolve around increasing the number of minutes that he has played in recent seasons. He certainly has the ability but he needs the game time to prove himself.

Depth is needed in Paunovic’s squad ahead of the new season, and Edwards’ potential arrival would go some way to achieving that.

