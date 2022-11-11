Free agent training with former club Cardiff City

Sean Morrison has returned to Cardiff City to train and is pushing for minutes in behind close door friendlies during the mid-season break according to Wales Online.

The former Bluebirds captain has been training with his former side and has occasionally involved in contact drills after injuring his knee last season.

He also travelled with the squad to Swansea City in their derby defeat and has been seen kitted out in this season’s tracksuit at home games as well.

It’s been eight months since Morrison ruptured his ACL against Barnsley in February and was released over the summer with his contract expiring.

Morrison has been on a return-to-play contract which allows him to undergo his rehabilitation with Cardiff. This is due to his contract expiring while he was injured with the club having a duty of care to their players in those circumstances.

The 31-year-old has now got himself into a position where he’s nearing the end of his recovery and is available game time, with Wales Online reporting he could be in contention for the under-21s game against Birmingham City on Monday.

Manager Mark Hudson gave a brief update on Morrison’s situation, saying: “He has worked so hard to get himself in a position to be back on the grass and training. He looks good, he looks in good shape.

“He has been training with the team and is pushing to get some minutes within the World Cup break, which is good, maybe with the under-21s.”

Hudson confirmed there have been “conversations” about Morrison’s contract situation, with could happen during the World Cup break.

The Verdict

It would be a huge positive if Morrison could get back playing again for Cardiff.

For a 31-year-old to tear their ACL, it’s a significant injury and one that should be met with a huge amount of caution.

But if Morrison is showing his ability for Hudson’s side and is available, it makes sense to at least bring him in until the end of the season. He’s an experienced player and leader with a huge affiliation with the club so bringing him back at least an option would be a huge boost for the team.