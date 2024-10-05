Sunderland decided to move last month to recruit Aaron Connolly.

The Black Cats already brought in some attacking options during the summer window - and with Eliezer Mayenda thriving at times this term - it was unclear whether another forward would be brought in.

But Regis Le Bris has decided to dip into the market again to sign Connolly, who scored eight goals in 28 league appearances for Hull City last season.

He could be a very shrewd addition at the Stadium of Light, with his scoring record in mind, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact he can have.

Following a bright start to the season, despite some setbacks, the Wearside club may not want to rock the boat too much with new signings between now and the start of the January transfer window.

But there may be room for them to improve further before 2025 comes around - and we have selected three free agents that they should consider recruiting in the coming weeks.

Ezgjan Alioski

All the free agent picks are full-backs, because that's one of the few positions where the Black Cats look vulnerable at this point.

Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume are excellent options to have on either side, with the latter attracting plenty of interest from other teams previously.

However, Cirkin has had injury issues before and with Niall Huggins also spending much of his time at the Stadium of Light out of action, more options are needed in the full-back areas.

Leo Hjelde can move over to the left if needed, as well as Aji Alese, but even the latter has suffered with injury issues and is currently out of action.

With this in mind, they need a versatile player who can operate on both sides and Ezgjan Alioski, who can play in a range of areas, could be a shrewd addition.

He also knows what it takes to secure promotion from this level - and a man of his experience could be a great addition for a fairly young squad on Wearside.

Previously playing for Leeds United, he has played in front of big crowds before, and he has the experience on his CV to suggest that he could be a good squad option to have for Le Bris.

During his time at Elland Road, he showed that he can be an asset in the final third too, so he could get forward well for the Black Cats.

Ezgjan Alioski's attacking record at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 171 Goals 22 Assists 19

Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams spent much of his career at Manchester United, but has been out on loan at the likes of Norwich City and Ipswich Town to gain more experience.

Spending last season with the Tractor Boys, he didn't play every week, although that's understandable considering he was competing with the likes of Leif Davis and Harry Clarke for a starting spot at Portman Road.

It's no secret that he has endured some off-field issues in recent times, but Williams has plenty of potential and is only 24 at this stage.

Also able to play on both sides, that's extremely useful for the Black Cats if they decide to recruit him.

With his age and experience in mind, it would probably be worth offering him a one-year deal, with the option to extend if he turns out to be a success on Wearside.

Cyrus Christie

Cyrus Christie has a huge amount of EFL experience under his belt and can contribute in both the defensive and attacking thirds.

He didn't enjoy the best time at Hull - and he may be in the latter stages of his career now - but the Irishman could be a good squad option to have at this level.

At 32, he's probably still keeping himself fit ahead of a potential move and if that's the case, that can only be a boost for the Black Cats if they recruit him.

He probably wouldn't start every week, but he'd be a useful, experienced option who already knows this level well and can be an adequate option.