Highlights Signing free agents like Frazer Blake-Tracy, Jack Diamond, and Connor Barrett can bolster Carlisle United's squad for the upcoming season.

Addressing key positions like left-sided central defender, creative midfielder, and right wing-back is crucial for team success.

Bringing in experienced players from lower leagues like Blake-Tracy, Diamond, and Barrett can elevate the team's performance in League Two.

Carlisle United got their summer transfer window up and running with the signing of Aaron Hayden, but there's still plenty of work to be done to get the team up to standard.

The goal for the 2024/25 campaign for Paul Simpson's team is clear: win promotion. Off the back of what was a horrendous season in the third tier, that will certainly be easier said than done.

An overhaul is needed, and, while they haven't been able to offload quite as many players as they would like, they are in the process of turning a moribund side into one that hopes to be in the upper echelons of the League Two standings come the end of the campaign.

Carlisle lacked in all areas the last time we saw them, and bringing in these three free agents would help to improve the group that Simpson will be working with, as things stand.

Frazer Blake-Tracy

When Carlisle were promoted to League One a little over a year ago, a big concern heading into the play-offs was that Jon Mellish wasn't going to be involved in the semi-finals due to suspension.

It ended up not being too much of an issue for them. In fact, he scored an own goal in the final against Stockport County. But that lack of another option to play as the left-sided central defender is something that Carlisle have been plagued with for a while.

Frazer Blake-Tracy would be a perfect option to add to United's defence as that cover option, or someone that would allow Mellish to go into midfield, if that's what the manager wants.

The ex-Swindon Town player has five seasons worth of experience in the third and fourth tier. Last season, he registered six combined goals and assists, and he was more than able to chip in defensively.

The 28-year-old won 64% of his aerial duels, made no errors leading to a shot or goal and 1.2 interceptions per game, according to Sofascore.

Jack Diamond

Sunderland released Jack Diamond upon the expiration of his deal with them, following his half-season loan at Brunton Park.

Carlisle didn't get to see the best of the talented creative midfielder. Off-the-pitch factors massively impacted him over the past couple of years, and United were the first ones to give him a chance after he returned to the game.

This should curry some favour with him and his agent, making any potential permanent move for the 24-year-old easier.

Diamond is a more than proven talent at Carlisle's new level, as was shown by his season-long spell with Harrogate Town, alongside current Blue Luke Armstrong.

Jack Diamond's league stats from 21/22 spell with Harrogate Apps 39 Starts 39 Goals 13 Conversion rate (%) 17% Assists 6 Big chances created 7 Key passes per game 1.3 Successful dribbles per game 2.6 (50%) Stats taken from Sofascore

We only saw glimpses of his brilliance in a blue shirt. United don't have many, if any, players of his ilk currently, and with a proper pre-season behind him, he could cause serious damage in League Two.

Connor Barrett

Right wing-back/full-back is an area that Carlisle have to address this summer. Jack Ellis, 20, has made improvements as a wide defender, but it's not his natural game, and United can't afford to rely on him and him alone, especially with some of his injury issues too.

Simpson's system requires creativity from those in wide areas. Connor Barrett, 22, formerly of AFC Fylde, would be able to provide that.

He registered nine assists, found a teammate with 31% of his crosses and completed three dribbles per game at a success rate of 68% in the 23/24 National League campaign, as per Sofascore.

Signing from the non-leagues isn't as much of a risk as it used to be, as has been proven by Peteborough United's model of consistently buying from these clubs and turning them into multi-million pound players.

The Blues need someone to create on the right, and Barrett's shown a strong ability to do exactly that.