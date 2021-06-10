Free agent in, Marosi out: An early look at how Coventry City’s starting XI could look in 2021/22

After an impressive first season back in the Championship, Coventry City will be hoping to continue their progress in 2021/22.

Finishing 16th is an impressive feat for a newly-promoted side, particularly one with a budget the size of the Sky Blues.

What makes their achievement all the more admirable is that Mark Robins’ didn’t sacrifice his side’s style of play or ideology.

They stuck to their guns throughout and that will have made Championship security feel all the sweeter.

What’s important now is that they continue to progress and add the quality they need to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Money is likely to be tight up and down the EFL and you’d imagine Coventry will be no different, so don’t be surprised if they look to be creative in the transfer window.

It is, of course, early days but we’ve outlined how the Sky Blues’ starting XI could look next season…