Frederik Alves, Conor Coventry, Nathan Holland: How are these West Ham players getting on in the EFL?

West Ham United are a Premier League outfit who keep a close eye on the EFL, and whilst they have recruited several players from aboard who have gone on to help them succeed, they have also added players from the lower divisions in England.

West Ham are also a club who value the experience that players get in the EFL, and for that reason, they trust some of the emerging talent in the Championship, and League’s 1 and 2.

Here, we are going to take a look at three West Ham players who have embarked on loan spells in the EFL, and check how they are getting on at their respective clubs…

Frederik Alves (Sunderland)

Frederik Alves has played just 34 minutes of league action for Sunderland so far this season, adding a further three games in the Cup.

The 21-year-old, signed for The Hammers at the end of last year from Danish club Silkeborg, travelled to London having played over 50 times and helping his side to win promotion to the Danish Superliga.

It is difficult to determine whether Alves will see enough game time to justify his temporary move to Sunderland. A lot of managers have opted to deploy a three-at-the-back system this season, and with The Black Cats looking unlikely to test that out, the young defender might not, therefore, see the minutes needed to help him progress.

Conor Coventry (Peterborough United)

Having embarked on a loan spell with Lincoln City in 2020, Conor Coventry was handed an opportunity in the Championship this season, joining Peterborough United on a temporary deal on deadline day.

The 21-year-old, who operates as either a box-to-box or central midfielder, has featured six times for Posh this season, making three of those appearances from the very start.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, and intelligent footballing brain, the midfielder is destined for big things in his career.

He will be hoping for a run of consistent starts as the season progress, although, that will be a difficult task now Jack Taylor is back to full fitness once again.

Nathan Holland (Oxford United)

Dropping back down to League One, Nathan Holland has made an excellent start to what is his second spell with The U’s.

The 23-year-old’s pace, trickery, and vision, all make him an exciting prospect for Oxford to have in their hands, during a year where promotion to the Championship is the ultimate goal.

In 13 appearances in all competitions, Holland has three goals and an assist, and he will be striving to improve those totals as the season goes on.

Being slightly older than the aforementioned duo, game time is crucial for Holland, and should he make lots of goalscoring contributions for The U’s and prove to be one of the better players in the division, then it will be interesting to see how his career with The Hammers pans out.