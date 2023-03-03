Freddie Woodman sends Preston message following Rangers transfer links

Preston keeper Freddie Woodman has revealed that he is enjoying life as reports claimed he is a transfer target for Rangers.

With 41-year-old Allan McGregor out of contract at Ibrox in the summer, Michael Beale is expected to be in the market for a new number one and it was suggested that they are keen on Woodman, who has enjoyed an excellent season so far with North End.

However, speaking to the Lancashire Post, Woodman wouldn’t be drawn on the speculation, as he reiterated his focus on Preston as he opened up on how he is enjoying life in Ryan Lowe’s squad.

“It’s obviously my first year here and I’m really enjoying it. I’ve really enjoyed playing here and being a part of the team. We are where we are, we’d have liked to have been higher and sorted out the home form a little bit sooner but on the whole I think it’s going alright.

“I’ve made some really good friends and I come into work every day and I love it. I love being part of the team and being part of the club.”

The verdict

This is what the fans would want to hear as it’s always concerning when you hear a club linked with one of your best players.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Woodman will stay as we know that money talks but it does indicate that he isn’t going to be pushing for a move away from Deepdale in the summer.

But, there’s a lot of football to be played in the coming months and all Woodman will be focused on is continuing to impress for Preston and help them up the table.

