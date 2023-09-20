Preston North End can seemingly not stop winning in the Championship as they came from behind against Birmingham City at Deepdale on Tuesday night to defeat John Eustace's side 2-1.

The Lilywhites were on a five-match winning streak going into the contest and sat atop the Championship table, which would have not been expected come the start of the season well over a month ago.

But they struggled to get to grips with City on a wet and windy night in Lancashire and just after half-time, Jay Stansfield struck the opening goal of the game after defender Liam Lindsay stumbled, giving the Fulham loanee a clear shot at goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

North End wouldn't be behind for too long though as Alan Browne's corner was expertly headed in by Krystian Bielik - a Birmingham City midfielder who found the back of the net at the wrong end of the pitch to bring PNE back into the game.

And on 67 minutes, North End's new cult hero got off the mark for the club as Browne's drive through the middle of the park and subsequent pass found the feet of Milutin Osmajić, who composed himself to fire between the legs of John Ruddy in the Blues goal.

City could not breach North End's resolute defence for the rest of the match, meaning Ryan Lowe's side stayed top of the pile going into this weekend's clash with Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

And for match-winner Osmajić, it has been a great start to his Preston North End career having notched an assist on debut against Plymouth Argyle and then hit the back of the net against Birmingham, which is exactly what Lowe has wanted from the new club-record signing for £2.15 million from Cadiz.

How did Milutin Osmajić play against Birmingham City?

In truth, Osmajić did not do an amazing amount against Birmingham on Tuesday night, with the centre-back pairing of Dion Sanderson and Kevin Long having the better of the Montenegro international for much of the encounter.

Completing one dribble and just having one shot at John Ruddy's goal, Osmajić was also dispossessed twice and had two poor touches that gave away the ball, according to WhoScored.

And per SofaScore, Osmajić had just the 21 touches of the ball in his 77 minutes on the pitch, but of course one of those was the most important of the match where he slammed home the winning goal.

With that goal and an assist on his debut against Plymouth as well, Osmajić has certainly made an impression among the North End fanbase since his arrival, and he has been praised by new team-mate Freddie Woodman following his match-winner.

What has Freddie Woodman said after Preston North End 2-1 Birmingham City?

Woodman took to Instagram following PNE's latest success, saving a special congratulations for Osmajić after he helped to win another three points for the table-toppers.

Woodman himself has been in fine form for the Lilywhites so far this season, conceding just the five goals in seven league matches with a solid defence in-front of him.

Featuring in all 46 Championship games last year in his debut campaign for PNE, Woodman kept seven clean sheets in a row to start 2022-23, and whilst he hasn't managed to replicate that unbelievable feat, he is currently in-between the sticks for the second tier table-toppers and will have the Premier League in his sights.