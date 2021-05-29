Freddie Woodman questions Newcastle United transfer decision ahead of Brentford v Swansea

Swansea City goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman, has been questioning Newcastle United’s decision to part company with Ivan Toney as he prepares to take on the Brentford forward in today’s play-off final.

Toney has struck 32 goals in the Championship and play-offs this season, registering 10 assists alongside that, helping Brentford into the play-off final where they take on Swansea.

The expectancy is that whatever the result today at Wembley, Toney will be a Premier League player next season, where he will go up against Newcastle, the club that sent him on his way to Peterborough United in 2018 without much of a chance at St James’ Park.

Woodman, who is currently on loan with Swansea from Newcastle, will be the man looking to keep Toney out of the goals at Wembley.

Ahead of the clash, he’s been discussing Toney in an interview with the Times, where he questioned Newcastle’s decision to release the 25-year-old in the first place.

He said: “I know Ivan, we both played at Newcastle together. He’s a fantastic striker.

“I knew he was very good back then when we were playing in the under 23s.

“You look at him now and you really wonder how Newcastle managed to let him go.

“He’s had a brilliant season, I’m excited to come up against him and a very impressive Brentford side – it’s a big challenge.”

Toney made only four senior appearances for Newcastle during his time in the North East, failing to score a goal.

He had loans with Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Wigan and Scunthorpe, before settling at Peterborough. He struck 49 goals for Posh, before sealing a £9m move to Brentford last summer and firing Thomas Frank’s side within 90 minutes of the Premier League.

Woodman, meanwhile, shone for Swansea over two legs in the play-off semi-finals against Barnsley.

Brentford take on Swansea in this afternoon’s Championship play-off final at Wembley in a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

With every passing season further questions of Newcastle will be asked with regard to Toney.

He’s scored goals in League One and then the Championship, so if he wins promotion and rips up the Premier League in 2021/22, the Magpies are going to look to have made a serious mistake.

Woodman’s comments likely echo what a lot are saying in the North East with regard to the striker, who has been so impressive this season.

All eyes will be on Toney v Woodman in the play-off final this afternoon, with Newcastle fans sure to have a real interest in the clash.

Thoughts? Let us know!