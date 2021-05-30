Freddie Woodman makes admission on his Swansea future after play-off disappointment

On-loan Swansea City goalkeeper Freddie Woodman says he hopes that he hasn’t played his last game for the club.

Woodman’s second consecutive season-long loan spell with the Swans from Newcastle came to an end in disappointing circumstances on Saturday, as his side were beaten 2-0 by Brentford in the Championship play-off final, condemning the club to another year in the second-tier next season.

But despite that, it seems Woodman is hopeful that his association with the Welsh club has not come to an end just yet.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website about his time with the club, and his future in the aftermath of that play-off final defeat, Woodman said: “It’s probably been the best two years of my life playing here. I’ve fallen in love with the place and developed so much.

“I just wanted to get over the line for the city; I know how much they wanted us in that big league, so I’m absolutely gutted. I hope this isn’t the last game I play in a Swansea shirt.”

Indeed, it seems that whatever happens, Woodman will always have an affection and interest for Swansea, with the 24-year-old adding: “The main thing is to sort out my next step; if that’s in a Swansea shirt then brilliant but if it’s not, I have to crack on and that’s football.

“I’m a Swansea City fan now; I’ll be looking out for their results straight away, but football’s a funny game and anything can happen. We’ll see what happens.”

Which club do these 21 former Swansea players now play for?

1 of 21 Courtney Baker-Richardson? Barrow Stevenage Chesterfield Torquay

In total, Woodman has made 96 appearances in all competitions for Swansea, although he does have two years remaining on his contract with parent club Newcastle.

It has recently been reported by The Chronicle that both Arsenal and Southampton are interested in a deal for Woodman ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this will be some source of positivity at a disappointing moment for those associated with Swansea.

Woodman has certainly impressed during his time with Swansea, and you imagine the club would like to keep him around if that were possible.

The fact therefore, that the goalkeeper is seemingly keen to play for the club again in the future, may give them some hope that he will be back at The Liberty Stadium next season.

However, that interest from elsewhere means that the fact Swansea have missed out on the Premier League for next season, could make it hard for them to engineer a reunion with Woodman during the summer transfer window.