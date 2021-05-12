Freddie Woodman makes admission involving Swansea City and Newcastle United over his future

Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman has told the Shields Gazette that he isn’t thinking too much about his future past the end of the season as he prepares for the play-offs with Swansea City.

The 24-year-old shot stopper has been far and away one of the best performing goalkeepers in the Sky Bet Championship this season, with his performances between the sticks for the Welsh club helping them to secure a top six finish.

Woodman is now in to his second successive season out on loan at the Liberty Stadium from Newcastle and has seen his reputation sky rocket after a string of fine displays.

However the keeper isn’t about to be drawn on what his future may hold and was quick to state that he is focusing on the present right now, with the semi-finals against Barnsley on the horizon:

“The older I’ve got, I’ve realised you can’t look too far into the future in football.

“There are so many different things that could happen. It’s totally unpredictable.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Swansea City – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Michu? Scored Never scored

“For me to sit here and say ‘I’m going to do this and do that’ is almost impossible. What I like to do now is take every day as it comes.

“I’m excited for the next few weeks as a Swansea City player, and whatever happens after that, happens. Whatever football throws at me, I’ll be ready.”

The London born keeper has made 45 league appearances for Steve Cooper’s men, keeping 20 clean sheets along the way.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen where Woodman’s future will lie in the long term but it is sure to be determined largely by what division that Swansea find themselves in come the end of May.

If they get back to the Premier League, their chances of signing the talented keeper permanently greatly increase but if they miss out, I can see him finally getting a chance at Newcastle.

He has all the abilities required to play in the Premier League and really I feel like it’s only a matter of time before he does just that.

Woodman is at a real high point of his career and he needs to ensure that he makes the best decision for him this summer in order to continue to develop his game in the right way.