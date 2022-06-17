Freddie Woodman from Newcastle to Birmingham City: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Freddie Woodman has been a highly rated goalkeeper but due to strong competition at Newcastle United, he has failed to get regular game time.

He has shown his potential on loan with Swansea City but his loan with Bournemouth in the second half of the season this year didn’t go to plan as he made just one appearance for the Cherries.

However, this summer he has plenty of interest from sides in the Championship and a move looks as though it could be on the cards.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham City are the latest side to join the race to sign him.

Is it a good potential move?

This would be a strong signing for Birmingham City.

The Blues do have a goalkeeper on their books in Neil Etheridge but with Matija Sarkic having returned to Wolves following the end of his loan spell with the club, Lee Bowyer will be looking for someone to provide competition and cover in the side.

Furthermore, with their attempt to get Jack Butland back at the club now looking doubtful, they could really do with the reinforcements.

Woodman has plenty of experience in the Championship having played two regular seasons on loan with Swansea City and also has Premier League appearances to his name for Newcastle when stepping in for injury or ill keepers.

During the 2020/21 season, the 25-year-old was able to keep an impressive 21 clean sheets in 48 Championship games showing his talent has been proven at this level.

Would he start?

It’s hard to say for sure whether he would be offered the starting position as goalkeeper at the club.

When Sarkic was on loan with Birmingham, he was the first choice goalkeeper. However, Etheridge finished the season as first choice goalkeeper following Sarkic’s return to Wolves in January.

Therefore, you feel as though Etheridge may be given the position to start with but if Woodman was able to take a chance when given to him he could definitely establish himself as the starting goalkeeper at the club.

That being said, Etheridge is 32-years-old so could potentially be getting past the point of being able to play so regularly.

What does he offer?

Although he may not have had many seasons of regular first team football, Woodman does have two impressive Championship seasons under his belt and as well as that he has trained at Premier League level for a number of seasons as well as with the England youth teams from U16 to U21. Therefore, he has plenty of ability in him and experience that he now needs to apply regularly in games.

The goalkeeper is quick minded and has the ability to pull on some very impressive saves. In form, he could be considered as one of the best in the Championship.