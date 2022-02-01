Freddie Woodman from Newcastle to AFC Bournemouth: Is it a good move? Will he start? What does he offer?

Yesterday AFC Bournemouth completed a major coup as they brought in a total of five new additions to supplement their existing squad at the Vitality Stadium.

One of those five new signings was Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who arrives on a loan deal until the end of the current season with the Cherries.

It is an interesting addition that is sure to strike up plenty of opinions amongst the club’s fanbase and for that reason we have taken the time to weigh up the move in order to work out if it will be successful or not.

Is it a good move?

Woodman has certainly joined Bournemouth at a good time, with the Cherries in pursuit of a return to the Premier League after greatly strengthening their squad in January.

He comes into a team which plays great football and possesses young players that are destined to go straight to the top of the game.

Add to the fact that he will now be working under one of the country’s best young managers in Scott Parker and this move really does tick a lot of boxes for the keeper.

Only time will tell if he can get the most out of it or not.

Will he start?

Certainly the hardest question to answer out of the three, it is perhaps too early to say whether Woodman will dislodge Marl Travers from the starting eleven or not.

There is no doubting that the Newcastle man has plenty of quality, however Travers has been in inspired form for the Cherries this term.

It is for that reason that the newly arrived shot stopper may well have to stay patient to get his chance.

Given the performances of Travers, it would be unfair to drop him so soon after signing Woodman.

What does he offer?

The 24-year-old offers an option that has proven Championship experience from his time at Swansea City and a strong head beyond his years.

He will strengthen what is an already quality rich position within the Bournemouth squad and should push Travers all the way in training.

Add to the fact that he is young in goalkeeping terms and it wouldn’t be a shock if the Cherries looked to sign him permanently if the loan move proves to be a success.

Only time will tell for the talented shot stopper.