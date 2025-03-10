Portsmouth's on-loan midfielder Freddie Potts remained coy when asked about the prospect of a potential return to Fratton Park from West Ham United next season.

Potts joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan from West Ham in the summer, and he has certainly made a big impact on the South Coast this season.

The 21-year-old has been a regular starter for Pompey throughout the campaign, and he has played a crucial role for John Mousinho's side in recent months to help them up to 17th in the Championship table, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Freddie Potts' stats for Portsmouth (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 28 Starts 26 Goals 1 Assists 4

Potts has one year remaining on his contract at West Ham, and as things stand, he will return to the London Stadium for pre-season, but Mousinho hinted last week that he is keen to bring the midfielder back to Portsmouth next season.

"It’s definitely a consideration for us in the summer," Mousinho told The News.

"We’ll see how things play out, but my gut instinct is Freddie should go back to West Ham and really challenging over pre-season to get into their first team."

Freddie Potts speaks out on potential Portsmouth return

Potts made his return after a spell on the sidelines with a calf injury in Portsmouth's impressive 1-0 home win over league leaders Leeds United on Sunday, but he gave little away after the game when asked about a possible return to Fratton Park next season, insisting that he is unsure what the future holds for him.

"Honestly, wherever I am (next season) I’m going to give my best," Potts told The News.

"I’m still contracted at West Ham and have another year on my contract. So I’ll go back in for pre-season after a full season at Portsmouth which means I’ll be going in with valuable experience.

"It’s really good to have kickstarted my career and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

"Who knows what could happen? As long as I’m playing football I’ll be happy, but who knows what could happen in the future - I can’t say.

"The gaffer here is an excellent manager. He has great ideas and a positive way of playing football against the top teams. I’m just really enjoying my football under him and my football at the club."

However, while Potts was non-committal on a potential second spell at Pompey, he revealed that he has enjoyed his time on the South Coast, and he thanked the club's supporters for the backing they have given him.

"This season has been the highlight of my career," Potts said.

"It’s opened my eyes to the level of the Championship and I feel I’ve really adapted to how quick and fast it is.

"The more you play men’s football, the more you adjust to it. I’ve played 27 games in the league now, so I’ve definitely adjusted and I’m getting better in every game.

"I want to keep proving myself and enjoying it while I’m here.

"I love it here, I really do, I love playing here and the home games are special - they really are special. I can’t thank the fans enough for the support and it really, really helps."

Graham Potter factor could damage Portsmouth's Freddie Potts hopes

It is easy to see why Mousinho is keen to bring Potts back to Fratton Park next season, and with Championship survival now almost guaranteed for Portsmouth, they will be in a strong position to secure his return if he is allowed out on loan again.

However, Potts' exit from West Ham in the summer was sanctioned by Julen Lopetegui, and new manager Graham Potter has been known for developing young players throughout his career, so he may be keen to give the midfielder a chance.

Potter has already handed more regular opportunities to the likes of Oliver Scarles and Andy Irving during his time at the London Stadium so far, and given the way Potts has impressed in the Championship this season, he will no doubt want to run the rule over him in pre-season.