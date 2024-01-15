Freddie Ladapo joined Ipswich Town 18 months ago, but could be on the move again this month, with League One interest in the 30-year-old striker.

Ladapo arrived at Portman Road last summer and played a key role in the club’s promotion campaign under Kieran McKenna. He joined Ipswich back in the summer of 2022, signing on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Rotherham United.

Scoring 17 times and appearing in every single League One game, this certainly proved to be a very shrewd acquisition from the club, especially on a free transfer and considering his record in the third tier of English football.

Only a handful of players outscored the Nigerian in the division, five to be exact. However, since the start of the current campaign, the 30-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Tractor Boys, with Kieran McKenna opting for George Hirst as the main focal point player up front.

Ladapo has 17 appearances in the Championship for Ipswich this season, although only two of those have been as a starter. He has scored twice and assisted once, whilst also notching twice in four EFL Cup outings as well.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Ladapo's contract with Ipswich, securing his future with the Tractor Boys until the end of the 2024/25 season, but a fresh opportunity may await him given his lack of minutes.

Here, we round up all the latest news regarding the future of the striker at Portman Road.

Ipswich's striker search continues

Tottenham Hotspur recalled young striker Dane Scarlett from his loan move with the club, which perhaps could have opened the door for Ladapo to play more regularly, with Hirst also out injured.

He could have been the primary benefactor of those two pieces of news, but one transfer saga that has been developing for quite some time has been Ipswich's hopes of targeting current Birmingham City loanee Jay Stansfield.

Alan Nixon on revealed that Town still hope to prise the England U-21 international to Portman Road this January. It has also come to light that Sam Gallagher is of interest, with PA reporter Nick Mashiter revealing that Blackburn Rovers had knocked back two bids from Ipswich (£1 million and £1.5 million).

It highlights Ladapo's place in the pecking order if the Tractor Boys are continuing to look at alternatives.

Charlton Athletic's interest revealed

Charlton Athletic are one League One side who are said to be interested in signing the Ipswich striker on loan in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 30-year-old is high up on the list of the Addicks' attacking targets this month.

The League One side are apparently keen to strengthen their attacking options in the January window, in spite of the good form of Alfie May so far.

Ladapo's record in League One is exemplary, but he has often struggled to make the step up to the Championship, as shown this season, too.

Freddie Ladapo's EFL stats - as of 15/01/2024 League Appearances Goals Assists League One 201 66 11 Championship 59 11 2

Charlton eye alternatives

It was reported last week that Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was still considering a contract offer from Charlton, almost a week after the two clubs had agreed a fee for his sale.

That may suggest that Ladapo is seen as an alternative option by the Addicks, but he is not the only striker they have looked at. League One outfits Charlton Athletic and Stevenage are also reportedly keen on Cole Stockton, according to Alan Nixon.

Recent reports from journalist Jon Palmer have revealed that Charlton are keen to sign Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin, but they are not the only League One club chasing his signature this month, either.