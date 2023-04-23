Freddie Ladapo has taken to Instagram to share a message with Ipswich Town's fans following his side's latest outing in League One.

Ladapo helped the Blues secure a crucial victory over Peterborough United yesterday by scoring in the second-half of this fixture.

Ipswich took the lead in the 17th minute as Wes Burns converted a rebound after Nathan Broadhead's initial effort was saved by Posh goalkeeper Will Norris.

Jonson Clarke-Harris then forced Christian Walton into making a smart stop during the latter stages of the first-half.

Following the break, Ipswich doubled their advantage via a strike from Conor Chaplin.

Chaplin slotted home after receiving the ball from Broadhead.

Ladapo added a third for Ipswich in spectacular style as he controlled the ball on his chest before volleying into the top corner.

As a result of this victory, the Blues retained second place in the League One standings.

Ipswich will move four points clear of Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday if they defeat Barnsley at Oakwell.

What did Freddie Ladapo say after Ipswich Town's win over Peterborough?

Following his side's win over Peterborough, Ladapo opted to share a message with the club's fans on Instagram.

The forward posted: "20 goals.

"3 big games left, let's gooo""

Will Ladapo now go on to fire the Blues to a top-two finish?

Having scored his 20th goal of the season in yesterday's game, Ladapo will now be looking to help his side get over the line in the race for promotion.

Ipswich are currently in control of their own fate as victories in their upcoming clashes with Barnsley and Exeter City will allow them to secure a top-two finish.

The Blues will need Ladapo to be firing on all cylinders in their showdown with the Reds as Michael Duff's side have won each of their last nine home league games.

Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday have both suffered defeats at Oakwell this season and thus a victory for Ipswich on Tuesday would be a superb result.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in League One, Ladapo will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in Ipswich's remaining fixtures.

If Ipswich do go on to achieve promotion to the Championship, the forward will not need any time to adjust to life in this division as he has previously represented Rotherham United at this level.

During his time with the Millers, Ladapo provided a respectable total of 10 direct goal contributions in 42 second-tier appearances.