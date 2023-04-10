Heading into Easter Monday's clash away at Cheltenham Town, Ipswich Town find themselves in a fantastic position in League One.

Indeed, although they currently sit second, they are the form side in the division, and are just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

They are level on points with third-place Sheffield Wednesday, of course, but, crucially, the Tractor Boys have a game in hand over the Owls.

Ipswich's 4-0 win over Wycombe at Portman Road on Friday was the club's eighth consecutive league victory in the third tier, and there is no doubt that Kieran McKenna's side will be looking to make it nine straight wins come this afternoon.

What has Freddie Ladapo said about Ipswich Town?

Speaking ahead of the Cheltenham clash, Ladapo discussed the current mood among the Ipswich squad, offering an insight into how they are feeling as they embark on their promotion run-in.

Perhaps not surprisingly given their current form, the Tractor Boys forward says the side are in very confident mood.

Ladapo revealed, via TWTD: "The most important thing for us now is to continue the momentum and the level of performances we have shown throughout this run."

“If we continue to have good performances the results should take care of themselves, which is how it has been for the last eight games.

“Everyone in the group is feeling confident and I think you can see that from our recent displays."

Commenting further, Ladapo praised the squad as a whole, particularly those not playing week in week out, for still continuing to work hard towards the club's goal of winning promotion.

"It’s the entire squad, not just the guys who are in the starting line-up, and you can see it from one day to the next in training, everyone working hard and doing their bit," the forward added.

“The guys on the bench and even those who are not involved on a match day are all contributing.

"Maybe I haven’t played as much as I would have liked lately, but we all have one goal, which is to get as many points as possible and finish the season strongly.

“We want to carry on winning, scoring as many goals as we can and to play the very best quality of football, which is exactly what we’ve been doing for quite a while lately.”

Can Ipswich go on to secure promotion?

Given their current form, you certainly have to say that Ipswich look like being one of the top two sides come the end of the season.

In fact, at present, you would probably even say they look the most likely to go on and lift the League One title.

Sheffield Wednesday seem to have faltered and it'll be interesting to see if they can bounce back and start picking up results again imminently.

Plymouth, though, do look like providing a real stern test for Ipswich right until the very end.

One thing is for sure - the League One promotion race is going to be very fun to watch unfold in the coming weeks.