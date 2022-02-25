Fred Onyedinma starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to play Derby on Saturday

Luton Town have enjoyed an excellent start to 2022 and will be viewing Saturday’s clash with Derby County as another excellent opportunity for three points.

Fresh off the back of victories over West Brom and Stoke City, the Hatters will be striving to complete a nine-point week, something that will bolster their chances of securing a play-off spot in what remains of this season.

Nathan Jones’ side have won nine of their 12 matches in 2022 thus far and have not been defeated on home soil since November.

Despite the table suggesting otherwise, Derby have proven to be very tough opposition in the Championship this season, with the Rams sitting just eight points from escaping the drop zone, after being handed a 21 point deduction.

An 84th minute Elijah Adebayo goal earned Luton a 2-2 draw with Derby back in mid-October, with Fred Onyedinma also scoring on the day.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up tomorrow for Derby’s visit…

There are certainly several conundrums for Nathan Jones to solve ahead of tomorrow’s clash and that will start with his goalkeeper.

With the Hatters hosting Chelsea next week in the fifth round of the FA Cup, there are certainly a few ways Jones could go in terms of his team selection.

Jed Steer has come in for Luton’s last two matches, enjoying an excellent game against Stoke on Wednesday evening, and for that reason, he should continue in-between the sticks.

Sonny Bradley remains sidelined, and with it not being apparent who might be available in the midfield, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer and Kal Naismith could be handed starts again, with the trio defending resolutely against Stoke, restricting the Potters frontline to very little.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell have emerged as integral players in Jones’ high-intensity system, with the wing-ball duo likely to see another start.

Allan Campbell could be partnered by Gabe Osho again in the middle of midfield, and whilst primarily plying his trade as a defender, he has stepped into a midfield role very comfortably when called upon.

Playing slightly ahead of the midfield pair, Fred Onyedinma could be deployed, with the versatile 24-year-old proving to be an exciting ball carrier.

Harry Cornick should line up next to Elijah Adebayo up top on Saturday, with the pair complementing each other once again in Staffordshire on Wednesday.